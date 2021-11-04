Alienware Aurora R12 Black Friday Deals: Today’s Best Sales

The best Alienware Aurora R12 Black Friday deals start now across the whole range of powerful RTX 30-series gaming PCs.

And for this year, the deals are going to be even better. You may have seen that Alienware has introduced a redesigned Aurora for its 25th anniversary . That means you can expect to see some larger savings, as Dell clears out the shelf space for its new machines.

Looking beyond the powerful spec sheets of the R12 configurations, there’s a lot to love about this system — sharing a lot in common with the Alienware Aurora R11 , which as you can tell from our 4-star review, we rather liked.

The sleek, uniquely designed chassis with subtle RGB lighting is purpose-built to maximize airflow and be easy to open. It is also impressively versatile too, thanks to the massive range of I/O on the back.

Plus, you’re getting great, powerful and (importantly) durable components inside, such as the liquid-cooled 11th Gen Intel CPU, RTX 30-series graphics, XMP DDR4 memory and 80 Plus Gold-rated PSUs.

This makes the Aurora R12 a good system for both system-intensive work and playing the latest games at their best. For more offers, take a look at our best Black Friday Dell and Alienware deals, but scroll down for the best offers on this specific PC.

Also, if you are reading this in the UK, use our deals live tracker below for the best prices.

P.S. Yes, we know there is a GTX 1660 Ti configuration that is cheaper than the deals we’ve selected here. But don’t waste your money; a 1660 Ti won't stay relevant for long, especially on a desktop!

Best Black Friday Alienware Aurora R12 deals

