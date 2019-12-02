Cyber Monday Deal Makes the Best SSD Cheaper Than Ever at $106

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Adata XPG SX8200 Pro currently sits proudly atop our Best SSDs page. Thanks to the bonanza that is Cyber Monday tech deals , this NVMe M.2 SSD is now on sale for $106 at Amazon , an all-time low.

In our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review , we found the drive to be a performance powerhouse with a top-of-the-line efficiency. The SSD returned sequential read and write rates of 3,531 MBps and 3,160 MBps, respectively and used less power than any other SSD in its class.

In fact, it can even outdo much more expensive rivals, like the Intel Optane 905P ($1,130) and Samsung 970 Pro ($160). The stylish red and black look doesn’t hurt either.

Before buying this SSD, make sure your PC has an M.2 slot that can work with PCIe-NVMe drives, which are most recent desktop PCs and motherboards, as well as many premium laptops. You can check out our instructions on how to buy the right SSD for help. And you'll find more savings on our best Cyber Monday SSD and storage deals breakdown, which we update regularly.