WD Black 1TB SN850X Drops to Just $77 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, users can find Western Digital’s WD Black 1TB SN850X for its lowest price to date. It’s been going for around $100 lately but right now it’s discounted to just $77 which takes the price down to about 8 cents per GB. This is a notably fast SSD suitable for everyday use and as well as gaming.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X when it launched mid of last year and recognized it as one of the fastest SSDs on the market for gaming. Overall, it has exceptional performance. Our biggest con was the price — given today's discount, that con is easily set aside making this offer worth a look.

WD Black 1TB SN850X: was $100, now $77 at Amazon

This offer is for the 1TB edition of the WD Black 1TB SN850X.

The WD Black 1TB SN850X has an M.2 2280 form factor. It’s compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and uses 112-Layer BiCS5 TLC flash memory. The controller is a WD proprietary controller. This gaming SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300/6300 Mbps.

The drive is also supported by a good warranty from Western Digital. Users can take advantage of a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW. It’s also backed by Amazon’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the WD Black 1TB SN850X SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. We’re not sure for how long this discount will be made available.