The 2TB Samsung T5 Portable SSD Drops to $236

If you're looking for the best deals on SSDs for Prime Day , you've come to the right place. We're working around the clock to scavenge the internet for the best deals we can find, using tools like CamelCamelCamel and PCPartPicker for price research, ensuring you get the best offer possible. That said, we still encourage our readers to research on their own as these deals can change at a moment's notice.

This offer is for the Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB edition. As of right now, it's discounted down to $379 at Amazon. We previously reviewed the Samsung T5 and our only complaint was the price.

SAMSUNG T5 Portable SSD 2TB: was $279, now $236 @Amazon

When reviewing the price history with tools like CamelCamelCamel, it looks like this price is a new low for the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. This offer is for the 2TB edition, which has read/write speeds as high as 560/530 MBps under ideal conditions.View Deal

Under ideal conditions, it has read/write speeds as high as 560/530 MBps. You can also take advantage of 256-bit AES encryption to protect your data. It is a 2.5" SSD, using a SATA III interface.

This drive comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. However, this offer is only extended to the 2TB model.