2TB SSD Deal for $200 Off: Adata SU800 Drops to $188

Looking for a new SSD for your rig this Black Friday? Today, Rakuten has the Adata Ultimate SU800 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA III SSD available for $188. That's over half off the $400 MSRP.

Rakuten is offering this 2TB SSD with read and write speeds of 560 MBps and 520 MBps, respectively. It also features 3D NAND flash and intelligent SLC caching, as well as a DRAM cache buffer to boost overall performance. View Deal

The SATA drive can serve as a boost for your next PC build or even as an upgrade to your current gaming laptop or gaming desktop.

