MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Is an Ambitious 5G Gaming Desktop

There’s always a lot of new and different stuff at CES, but I’ve never seen a desktop quite like this. Sure, it goes up to an Intel Core i9 and RTX 2080 Ti, but what’s different about this is the design, including a dial and an OLED panel. Oh, and it’s the first 5G desktop we’ve seen, too.

The desktop was shown at CES in prototype form, and specs weren't totally final. We're told it will have the latest Intel and Nvidia parts when it releases.

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Specs

CPU Latest Intel Core i9 GPU Up to MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (or latest Nvidia GPU) RAM Up to 128GB, 4x 2,666 MHz UDIMMs Storage 3x M.2 SSDs, 2x 2.5-inch drive bays, 1x 3.2-inch drive bay Connectivity Intel AX201 (Wi-Fi 6), 5G, 2.5G and 1G LAN PSU 650W 80 Plus Platinum SFX

Through what MSI calls the MSI Commander Unit, or MCU, you can see real-time information about the desktop on the OLED display. That could include desktop notifications, system statistics or even local weather reports.

There’s also a knob that MSI has dubbed the “Gaming Dial” to make some adjustments on the fly. Between that, its black chassis and some RGB lighting, it kind of looks like the center console you'd find in a car.

With 5G connectivity on board, MSI claims the MEG Aegis Ti5 offers networking transfer speeds that are faster than, not just 4G but also wired networks, which would be a serious change to the way most people play games online. (Of course, this also assumes you currently have access to a reliable 5G network.)

The case uses MSI’s Silent Storm 4 cooling, which keeps the processor, graphics card, power supply and now VRMs in separate, distinct chambers, which the company said will help improve airflow.

Besides the latest Intel Core i9 and RTX 2080 Ti, the system will support up to 128GB of RAM and has a ton of space for storage. That includes up to three M.2 SSDs, two 2.5-inch drive bays and a 3.5-inch bay as well.

What we don’t yet know is how much the Aegis will cost or when it will come out (an MSI rep estimated Q3 and that it could be around $4,000). But with top-of-the-line specs, an ambitious design and 5G support, it won’t be cheap. We’re looking forward to seeing what this can do on our test bench.