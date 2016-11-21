Corsair Crystal 570X ATX Case Review

Introducing The Crystal 570X
Tempered glass panels are great for showing off internal components, and they are also good noise reflectors at the frequencies produced by most graphics card fans. Corsair’s glassiest example yet, the 570X uses thick 1/8” plate on the top and face, as well as on the sides. A sturdy steel structure holds everything together, and plastic filler sections provide visual continuity between the face and top, as well as the sides and feet.
Extra-light tint does a great job of reflecting lightly colored objects around the room, just to let people know how shiny the panels are. While some people would view this as a great way to show off dust, the glass actually collected less dust than the steel panels of some other cases we’ve tested. Static, or the lack thereof, appears to be the larger factor.
Front-panel ports and fan lighting controls are found adjacent to the top panel, near its front right corner. This placement would be ideal for those who put their case on the left, which was much more common when people actually put their cases on their desks (it left more space on the right side for mousing). Since reaching up some 20” from your keyboard to access USB ports isn’t exactly convenient, most Crystal 570X users are probably thinking of putting their case beside their desks. That’s somewhat of a shame, given the work Corsair put into making this design a display piece.
The Crystal 570X has only seven slots, which means it won’t work with a double-slot graphics card in the motherboard’s bottom slot. Above the expansion slots, an empty 120mm fan mount is slotted to allow sliding a rear-panel radiator into the most appropriate position for its fittings and end caps.
The right panel is made of the same lightly-tinted tempered glass as the left, and shows off the Crystal 570X’s two 3.5” and two 2.5” trays.
Removing the outer panels, we find a full top-panel dust filter, a mini power supply slide-out filter, a second fan lighting controller, a fan lighting hub, and a cable concealer bar running vertically between the two sets of drive trays.
The fan lighting controller has the same buttons as those found on the top panel, with both panels letting you select between White/Red/Orange/Yellow/Green/Blue/Violet and alternating colors, as well as Static/Breathing/Flickering/Alternating light modes.
The light controller’s associated six-fan hub has openings for three additional fans. The 3.5” trays before it have silicon-damped drive locator pins, and are drilled to optionally hold 2.5” drives. The rearward 2.5” trays have a screw-free locking tab. All trays are individually secured via sliding tabs and a single thumb screw.
The Crystal 570X power supply shroud is riveted in place, requiring that power supplies be inserted through an opening on the opposite (right) side. Its lighted logo connects via a SATA-style power lead, and its short length does little to conceal extra cables and/or tucked away cable length. The gap does help users to reach cable plugs on the inside end of their modular power supplies, and provides ample space (5.4” behind the stock fans) for sandwiched radiator configuration.
Both the top panel and front panel filters are magnetic. Beneath and behind them, fans are mounted on removable panels to ease radiator installation. A mere 1.5” of space above the motherboard means that a top panel radiator and fan set will extend past the upper edge of the board. Users mounting 120mm fans beneath their radiator get approximately 1.7” of clearence for onboard components or DIMMs, and that space shrinks to around 0.7” when 140mm fans are placed there. Placing the radiator below the fan could reduce clearance even more, since some radiators are slightly wider than its fans. Because most motherboards now have the EPS12V connector within ½” of the motherboard’s top edge, even the slimmest of 2x 140mm liquid cooling configurations are excluded from the top panel in most builds. We recommend builders make use of all that glorious front-panel radiator space instead.
The front Corsair logo is molded into the dust filter and sits above its light.
First it was the removal of front bays,
Then it was RGB,
Then Tempered Glass windows.
Now we have tempered glass for the rear panel? Why?
One demerit for this case though for not having an exhaust fan from the factory. That's just one more thing to have to order and install separately.
Tempered Glass ... check
Fan Controller on back of MoBo tray ... check
Built in storage mounts on back of MoBo tray ... check
Builtin LED control ... check
Slide out dust filters, top and bottom ... check
PSU Shroud ... check
Don't really see the point of top and front glass ... kind makes it look like and induction cooktop ... maybe it could keep my coffee warm. :)
All kidding aside, I like that Corsair took a fair shot here, but as the Enthoo Luxe / Evolve cools better, is quieter, costs the same , fits bigger cards, has way more storage options, more cooling options, fits taller coolers and better support for water cooling, can't see why I would "go there".
Of course, 1st guy that puts one out that keep my coffee warm (radiator => hot plate heat exchanger), put me down for one !
I meant back panel lol.
Honestly, who wants to show off the rats nest of cables tucked back there..........Not me.
I can forsee Amazon and Newegg refusing to carry this case after the first few sell out.
Can you imagine the damage claims from having this shipped from Amazon and Newegg? First the case have to get to the merchant intact, then they have to get it to the customer intact. As someone who worked for UPS as a loader, one of those three glass pieces will be shattered upon final delivery lmao
I do wish they'd give the dimensions instead of this 3 x 120mm stuff... radiators have reservoirs, the Swiftech and EK AIOs have pumps and that makes them all longer then x x 120 or 140mm... also have seen some 140mm rads fit width wise and others not.
How do we lobby for the add-on option to turn the top one into a hot plate
Would be kinda cool to have glass etched into those circular rings ya see on induction cooktops
Hmm looks like two large coffee mugs, a space for my Big Mac and fries ... and last space for my goldfish's bowl :)
... sounds like an idea for a "Case Mod" article for ya ! ... maybe could publish on day after March 31st
Thermaltake Core X9
If it wasn't for the see through side this would be the perfect case for me, as it stands ill put either mylar over it, or some black air brushed acrylic and clear coat.
I sleep in the same room as my computer, I don't want any more lights then needed.