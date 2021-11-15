Best AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Black Friday Deals 2021

AMD struck a compelling balance with the Ryzen 5000 family of Zen 3 desktop processors. The Ryzen 5000 family offers excellent performance, accessible pricing, and great power efficiency thanks to TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node.

One of the best CPUs, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a particularly compelling entry-level SKU for mainstream gamers and can pair with a wide variety of affordable AMD motherboards. We first reviewed the processor nearly a year ago and highlighted its formidable gaming performance, strength in single- and multi-threaded applications and knack for overclocking.

The Ryzen 5 5600X also comes with a heatsink in the retail box for those on a strict gaming PC budget. However, if you plan on overclocking, it would be advisable to invest in a beefier cooler such as one of those on our best CPU coolers list.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz. In addition, it features 32MB of L3 cache and a low thermal design power (TDP) of 65 watts.

