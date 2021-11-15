Trending

Best AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Black Friday Deals 2021

By

Here are the best deals on the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for this Black Friday.

AMD Ryzen 5600X
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

AMD struck a compelling balance with the Ryzen 5000 family of Zen 3 desktop processors. The Ryzen 5000 family offers excellent performance, accessible pricing, and great power efficiency thanks to TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node.

One of the best CPUs, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a particularly compelling entry-level SKU for mainstream gamers and can pair with a wide variety of affordable AMD motherboards. We first reviewed the processor nearly a year ago and highlighted its formidable gaming performance, strength in single- and multi-threaded applications and knack for overclocking. 

The Ryzen 5 5600X also comes with a heatsink in the retail box for those on a strict gaming PC budget. However, if you plan on overclocking, it would be advisable to invest in a beefier cooler such as one of those on our best CPU coolers list.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.6 GHz. In addition, it features 32MB of L3 cache and a low thermal design power (TDP) of 65 watts.

Best AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Deals

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
Topics
Black Friday