Best Raspberry Pi Accessories

You can purchase a Raspberry Pi for as little as $5 (for the Raspberry Pi Zero ) or more likely $35 (for the Raspberry Pi 4 ), but you'll need a few extra products to make it run. And, beyond that, there's a whole world of accessories that help you make the most of your Pi.

As with any computer, on the Raspberry Pi, you’ll need a way to enter data and a way to see the interface, which usually means getting a keyboard, a mouse and a monitor. .However, you can opt for a headless Raspberry Pi install , which allows you to remote control the Pi from your PC. In that case, the minimum requirements are:

microSD card of at least 8GB, but the best Raspberry Pi microSD cards have 32GB or more. When you first set up a Raspberry Pi, you need to “burn” the OS onto it by using a PC, another Raspberry Pi or even a phone with microSD card reader.

Power supply: For the Raspberry Pi 4, you need a USB-C power source that provides at least 3 amps / 5 volts, but for other Raspberry Pis, you need a micro USB connection that offers at least 2.5 amps and the same 5 volts.

In addition, there are a number of accessory and add-on types that protect your Pi, add new features and make everything a lot more useful and fun. These include:

Cases: The best Raspberry Pi cases give you style, functionality and durability.

The best Raspberry Pi cases give you style, functionality and durability. HATs (aka add-on boards): The best Raspberry Pi HATs let you do everything from adding motors to creating LED light shows.

(aka add-on boards): The best Raspberry Pi HATs let you do everything from adding motors to creating LED light shows. Camera Modules: The Raspberry Pi has its own special camera port and there's a whole ecosystem of compatible camera modules for it.

The Raspberry Pi has its own special camera port and there's a whole ecosystem of compatible camera modules for it. Cooling: Raspberry Pi 4 models in particular can get hot so fans and heatsinks help.

Raspberry Pi 4 models in particular can get hot so fans and heatsinks help. Electronic parts: You can make great projects and have a lot of fun with motors, sensors, transistors and other bits and bobs.

Overall, these are the best Raspberry Pi accessories. No matter what your needs or project, you’ll definitely need some of these.

The Best Raspberry Pi Accessories You Can Buy Today

1. Argon Neo Case Best Raspberry Pi Case No price information Check Amazon Attractive aluminum design Easy access to GPIO pins Passive cooling Sliding magnetic cover Must remove cover to get to pins

The top overall choice on our round-up of the best Raspberry Pi Cases , the Argon Neo combines great looks with plenty of flexibility and competent passive cooling. This mostly-aluminum (bottom is plastic) case for the Raspberry Pi 4 features a magnetic cover that slides off to provide access to the GPIO pins with enough clearance to attach a HAT, along with the ability to connect cables to the camera and display ports. The microSD card slot, USB and micro HDMI out ports are easy to access at all times.

With the cover on or off, the Argon Neo provides solid passive cooling capability as an included thermal pad connects the Raspberry Pi 4's CPU to an aluminum plate to dissipate heat. You can also attach an optional fan HAT for active cooling. At just $15, this case is extremely affordable but cuts no corners.

2. Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera Best Raspberry Pi Camera View at PiShop.us Great image quality Interchangeable Lenses Tripod mountable Expensive Doesn't come with lens

It doesn't come cheap, but the official Raspberry Pi High Quality camera offers the best image quality of any Pi camera by far, along with the ability to mount it on a tripod. The 12-MP camera doesn't come with a lens, but supports any C or CS lens, which means you can choose from an entire ecosystem of lenses, with prices ranging from $16 up to $50 or more and a variety of focal lengths and F-stop settings.

The Raspberry Pi High Quality camera plugs into the same CSI port on the Raspberry Pi as any other Pi camera module, but unlike the others, this one has a ¼ inch screw hole that allows you to attach it to any standard tripod or camera mount. If you care about image quality, the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera is a must-have.

3. Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 Best Affordable Raspberry Pi Camera No price information Check Amazon Good image quality Affordable price No tripod mounting

If you need a Raspberry Pi camera, but don't want to spend more than $50 on the high quality module and then have to bring your own lens, the official Raspberry Pi Camera Module V2 is the one to get. This 8-MP camera uses a Sony IMX219 sensor that gives it really solid image quality, records video at up 1080p, 30 fps and is a big improvement over the 5-MP OmniVision OV5647 that was in the V1 camera.

There are a number of third-party Raspberry Pi camera modules on the market, with some costing around $10 or less. However, most of these use the older, OV5647 sensor which provides far worse image quality.

4. Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II Best Keyboard for Raspberry Pi No price information Check Amazon Best-in-class typing experience Trackpoint for navigation Both 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless Long battery life Expensive

Whether you want to control your Raspberry Pi from the couch or you have it on a table and don't want to waste space, getting one of the best wireless keyboards is a good idea. It's particularly helpful to have a wireless keyboard with a pointing device so you don't need to also drag around a mouse.

Lenovo's ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is the best keyboard for Raspberry Pi thanks to its excellent key feel, multiple connectivity options and built-in TrackPoint pointing stick. The keyboard looks and types just like those on Lenovo's ThinkPad line of business laptops, offering plenty of tactile feedback and a deep (for a non-mechanical), 1.8mm of key travel. The TrackPoint pointing stick sits between the G and H keys, allowing you to navigate around the Raspberry Pi's desktop, without even lifting your hands off of the home row.

The Thinkpad TrackPoint II has both 2.4-GHz (via a dongle) and Bluetooth connectivity which you can toggle between using a hardware switch. So, if you have two Raspberry Pis or one Pi and one PC, you can switch back and forth with ease. Charging via USB-C, the keyboard promises up to two months of battery life on a charge.

Raspberry Pi 4 Official Power Supply Best Raspberry Pi Power Supply No price information Check Amazon Provides just the right amount of power Built for Pi No on/off switch Not the cheapest option

If you're going to use a Raspberry Pi 4, you need a USB-C power supply that offers at least 3 amps of juice with a roughly 5-volt output. We've found that the best USB-C laptop chargers are capable of delivering this kind of power (albeit often with 4.8 - 4.9 volts, which still works), but if you don't have a powerful charger handy or need one just for your Pi, the official Raspberry Pi power supply is your best choice.

Rated for 5.1 volts and 3 amps, the official Raspberry Pi 4 power supply has good build quality and a nice design. Available in black or white, it's a small rectangle, emblazoned with the Raspberry Pi logo and a strong, built-in Type-C cable that's 59 inches (1.5m) long. Unlike some third-party competitors, it doesn't come with an on / off switch, but it is compatible with cheap on / off adapters you can attach to the end. You may find competitors for a few dollars less, but the official Raspberry Pi 4 power supply is a sure thing.

If you are shopping for any other Raspberry Pi, including the Raspberry Pi Zero or Raspberry Pi 3 or below, you'll need a power supply that outputs to a micro-USB port and only requires 2.5 amps and 5 volts. There's also an official Raspberry Pi charger for these older models.

6. Pimoroni Explorer HAT Pro Best Raspberry Pi HAT No price information Check Amazon Analog to digital conversion Motor controller LED lights Built-in breadboard No pass-thru for other HATs

The Raspberry Pi's 40 GPIO pins are arguably its most important feature. Using these pins (see our GPIO pinout), you can attach an entire universe of electronics, including motors, sensors and lights. There's a huge ecosystem of add-on boards, appropriately called HATs (hardware attached on top) that plug directly into the GPIO pins and give you all kinds of functionality, from adding LED light matrixes to touch screens, fans and controllers.

Sitting at the very top of our list of Best Raspberry Pi HATs, each of which has a different purpose, the Pimoroni Explorer HAT Pro provides a smorgasbord of features that you can use in a wide variety of projects. While the Raspberry Pi doesn't come with an analog to digital converter like Arduino does (see Raspberry Pi vs Arduino), the Explorer HAT Pro provides four ADCs you can use with joysticks or potentiometers. It also packs two motor controllers, four colorful LED lights, four touch pads and four crocodile clips for attaching other electronics. Oh and it comes with a small breadboard you can stick on top and use for mounting and wiring electronics. Every serious Raspberry Pi fan should have one of these on hand.

7. Pimoroni Fan Shim Best Cooling for Raspberry Pi No price information Check Amazon Great cooling HATs go on top of it Expensive in the US

If you're using a Raspberry Pi 4, you definitely need some kind of cooling, whether it's a heat sink, an aluminum with passive cooling built in or, best of all, a fan. The Pimoroni Fan Shim is powerful, easy-to-install and unobtrusive. You just push it down onto the left most side of your GPIO pin header and it does a fantastic job of cooling your Pi. You can even use a Pimoroni Fan Shim on a Raspberry Pi 4 that's been overclocked all the way to 2.1 GHz, without seeing any throttling.

You can just let the Fan Shim run all the time or you can download Pimoroni's software, which allows you to set temperature thresholds for it.

8. Silicon Power 32GB 3D NAND microSD Card Best Raspberry Pi microSD Card No price information Check Amazon Inexpensive Leading performance White surface you can write on Slow boot times

Unless you've specifically configured yours to boot from an SSD (see our article on How to Boot Raspberry Pi from USB), every Raspberry Pi uses a microSD card as its primary storage drive. We maintain a list of the Best microSD cards for Raspberry Pi and have chosen the 32GB Silicon Power 3D NAND card as the top choice.

Unless you're hosting a media server or have a ridiculous amount of ROMS on a game emulator, a 32GB microSD card provides more than enough storage for Raspberry Pi OS and a ton of applications. The operating system and preloaded applications take up far less than 8GB by themselves.

In our tests, the Silicon Power 3D NAND microSD card had the fastest application open times and the best combination of random reads and writes. Considering that it's also less expensive than most 32GB cards and that its white surface provides a little room for you to write on it (with marker), this is currently the best card around.

9. GPIO Reference Board Helpful Accessory No price information Check Amazon Helpful reference Cheap You can look this up online

Each of the Raspberry Pi's 40 GPIO pins has a different function so it's hard to keep track of which does what. For example, some of the pins provide I2C communication while others offer power and others are just for grounding. You can look at a GPIO pinout guide such as ours, but sometimes it's just easier to put the list of functions right on top of the pins.

GPIO reference boards are tiny, non-electronic headers that you place on top of the pins to show you which one has which name. There are many different brands and models for sale and all do pretty much the same thing so there's no need to be picky about which one you buy. Most have small holes on top that you can use to hang them on a keychain and take them wherever you go.

10. micro HDMI to HDMI Adapters Must-Have for Pi 4 No price information Check Amazon Very helpful and work well You still need an HDMI cable

While most of the earlier Raspberry Pi models have a single, full-size HDMI port, the Raspberry Pi 4 has dual micro HDMI ports that can each output to a monitor at up to 4K resolution. While there's a good chance you already have one or more HDMI cables lying around the house, most of us don't have micro HDMI cables, because it's a rarely used connector.

To connect the Raspberry Pi 4 to a screen, you'll either need a micro HDMI to HDMI cable or a micro HDMI to HDMI adapter you can connect an existing cable to. Cable Matters, a well-known and reputable brand, sells a pair of such adapters for just $10. That's much cheaper than a single micro HDMI to HDMI cable, which goes for $8 to 10 for just one. I've been using these Cable Matters adapters for more than a year now and they've worked really well.

11. Electronics Kit with Breadboard, Wires No price information Check Amazon Great for learning Helpful for prototyping No soldering necessary

You can use your Raspberry Pi as a game emulator, a server or a desktop PC, but the real fun begins when you start connecting electronics to its GPIO pins. Of course, to even get started playing with GPIO connectors, you need some interesting things to connect to them such as lights, sensors and resistors.

The market is filled with electronics kits that come with a slew of LED lights, resistors, jumper cables, buttons and other bits and bobs you need to get started. Most importantly, all of these kits come with at least one breadboard, a white plastic surface filled with holes you can use to route and test circuits, no soldering required.

There are plenty of good kits from no-name brands on Amazon, but the Freenove LCD 1602 Starter kit caught our eye, because it comes with an ADC chip for analog-to-digital conversion, an LCD text screen and a GPIO extension board you can use to route all your pins over to the breadboard at once.

12. USB 3 microSD Card Reader No price information Check Amazon Need it to read and write PC with USB port quired

In order to write Raspberry Pi OS (or a different OS) to a microSD card, you'll need some kind of microSD card reader that you can attach to your PC. Just about any make or model will do as long as it reads SDHC and SDXC cards and, preferably, connects via USB 3.0. I've been using the Jahovans X USB 3.0 card reader, which currently goes for $5.99, for almost a year now and it has worked really well.

You can also attach a microSD card reader to your Pi and use it to create a disk image backup of your Raspberry Pi .

13. Raspberry Pi Zero Official Case Best Case for Raspberry Pi Zero No price information Check Amazon GPIO Access Camera Access Official Pi design Can't have both GPIO and Camera at once