Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Down to $309

Graphic processing demands are higher today than ever before—even a midgrade machine puts most 10-year-old computers to shame. Finding the right graphics card will make or break your gaming experience. Do you need something VR ready with plenty of memory at a reasonable price? You may appreciate this Asus RTX 2060 deal.

Spec Asus RTX 2060 Memory 6GB GDDR6 Core Clock 1395 MHz (OC mode) 1365 MHz (Gaming mode) Boost Clock 1740 MHz (OC mode) 1710 MHz (Gaming mode) Ports 1x DL-DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 Interface PCI Express 3.0 CUDA Cores 1920 CUDA Cores VR Ready Yes

The Asus RTX 2060 uses Nvidia Turing GPU architecture. It supports real-time ray tracing and even some AI functions. The card is designed to work with Nvidia Shadowplay Record, making it easier to record and stream media from the card.

You can expect plenty of ports (2x HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, 1 DVI-D port) and support for up to 4 monitors. Asus recommends using a 500W PSU with this card. It measures in at 8.03" x 4.92" and needs a 2.3 slot to install.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 2060: was $369, now $309

If you’re looking for a VR ready graphics card on a budget, you should take a close look at the Asus RTX 2060. It comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 and uses Nvidia’s Turing architecture for real-time ray tracing and AI. Be sure to use promo code 93XPD42 at checkout.View Deal