be quiet! Mid-Tower PC Case Gets Cheaper: Pure Base 500 Now $60

(Image credit: Be Quiet! )

If you’re working on a budget PC build , it’s a great time to be stalking the best Black Friday tech deals . Currently, the be quiet! Pure Base 500 is on sale for 20% off after debuting just this September.

be quiet! Pure Base 500 - was $75, now $60 @ Newegg This PC case stands out with its two Pure Wings 2 140mm/900-RPM fans, a top panel section that can be swapped out with an included mesh filter and support for as many as three 120mm radiators and two 140mm radiators. This is its cheapest price yet.View Deal

be quiet! Pure Base 500 Specs

Motherboard Compatibility ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX Case Type Mid-Tower PSU PS2 ATX (not included) Dimensions (LxWxH) 450 x 231 x 463mm Material Steel (SGCC), ABS plastic Weight 6.95kg (net) / 7.92kg (gross) I/O Panel 2x USB 3.0, HD audio (microphone + audio) PCI Slots 7 Drive Bays Up to 2x 3.5-inch (2 included) Up to 5x 2.5-inch (5 included) Preinstalled Fans Front: 1x Pure Wings 2: 140mm / 900 RPM Rear: 1x Pure Wings 2: 140mm / 900 RPM Optional Fans Front: 1x 140mm / 3x 120mm Top: 2x 140mm / 120mm Optional Radiators (mm) Front: 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 Top: 120, 240 Rear: 120, 140 Maximum Dimensions CPU cooler: 190mm PSU: 258mm / 225mm (depending on position of the HDD cage) GPU: 369mm Noise cancellation Sound insulation mats (front / regular top cover / sides)

Earlier this week, we brought you a deal on the Phanteks Eclipse P300 for $40 . The Pure Base 500 is more expensive but comes with more fans (one 140mm in the front and one 140mm fan in the back, compared to the P300’s one 120mm fan in the back). You also get two 3.5-inch drive bays and five 2.5-inch drive bays with the Pure Base 500, compared to the two 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch drive bays on the Phanteks Eclipse P300 . So if those features fit your needs, this pricier, but still discounted, case is worth considering. Although, you’ll have to sacrifice a tempered glass panel to get the lowest price on the Pure Base 500.

The Pure Base 500 also stands out with its cable concealment panel that can also support two SSDs, plus it has a removable power supply mount and drive cage. However, we suspect that card installation could be challenging, due to the card bracket extending out from the rear of the chassis.