be quiet! Mid-Tower PC Case Gets Cheaper: Pure Base 500 Now $60

The Pure Base 500 debuted in June but is already 20% off.

If you’re working on a budget PC build, it’s a great time to be stalking the best Black Friday tech deals. Currently, the be quiet! Pure Base 500 is on sale for 20% off after debuting just this September.

be quiet! Pure Base 500 - was $75, now $60 @ Newegg

This PC case stands out with its two Pure Wings 2 140mm/900-RPM fans, a top panel section that can be swapped out with an included mesh filter and support for as many as three 120mm radiators and two 140mm radiators. This is its cheapest price yet.View Deal

be quiet! Pure Base 500 Specs

Motherboard CompatibilityATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX
Case TypeMid-Tower
PSUPS2 ATX (not included)
Dimensions (LxWxH)450 x 231 x 463mm
MaterialSteel (SGCC), ABS plastic
Weight6.95kg (net) / 7.92kg (gross)
I/O Panel2x USB 3.0, HD audio (microphone + audio)
PCI Slots7
Drive BaysUp to 2x 3.5-inch (2 included) Up to 5x 2.5-inch (5 included)
Preinstalled FansFront: 1x Pure Wings 2: 140mm / 900 RPM Rear: 1x Pure Wings 2: 140mm / 900 RPM
Optional FansFront: 1x 140mm / 3x 120mm Top: 2x 140mm / 120mm
Optional Radiators (mm)Front: 120, 140, 240, 280, 360 Top: 120, 240 Rear: 120, 140
Maximum DimensionsCPU cooler: 190mm PSU: 258mm / 225mm (depending on position of the HDD cage) GPU: 369mm
Noise cancellationSound insulation mats (front / regular top cover / sides)

Earlier this week, we brought you a deal on the Phanteks Eclipse P300 for $40. The Pure Base 500 is more expensive but comes with more fans (one 140mm in the front and one 140mm fan in the back, compared to the P300’s one 120mm fan in the back). You also get two 3.5-inch drive bays and five 2.5-inch drive bays with the Pure Base 500, compared to the two 3.5-inch and two 2.5-inch drive bays on the Phanteks Eclipse P300. So if those features fit your needs, this pricier, but still discounted, case is worth considering. Although, you’ll have to sacrifice a tempered glass panel to get the lowest price on the Pure Base 500. 

The Pure Base 500 also stands out with its cable concealment panel that can also support two SSDs, plus it has a removable power supply mount and drive cage. However, we suspect that card installation could be challenging, due to the card bracket extending out from the rear of the chassis. 

