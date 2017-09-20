Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition Review

The concept is simple (at least on paper): lay down a flat heat pipe on a large sink and, as an option, send water through to dissipate thermal energy from a flagship-class GPU. By adding water-cooling, you can either complement a capable heat sink and fan solution or replace it entirely.

It's certainly possible that such a hybrid may work quite well. There's no denying that Asus designed its ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition for flexibility though, so its performance, especially when it comes to water-cooling, does have its limits.

Since the actual performance of any third-party card depends on the GPU Boost frequency it can sustain, and thus on cooling, power limits, and processor quality, any review that relies on bar charts is little more than a snapshot of a single specimen. That's why we're putting our emphasis on the actual implementation of each model. To that end, a lot of equipment goes into thoroughly documenting a graphics card's behaviors. If you'd like a peek at what goes into such an evaluation, check out our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Review. It makes for a good baseline on which Asus builds.

This card is massive; it makes a bold visual appearance based on both size and lighting. Just remember that the ROG Poseidon is a 2.5-slot card, meaning it'll occupy three expansion slots in your case.

Exterior

Asus does take care to make a good first impression. Still, the entire front cover is made of simple plastics. The only highlights are the RGB lighting effects on the top and back, along with visible bits of the cooler (including the water-cooling fittings).

Specifications

A GPU-Z screenshot provides the most pertinent technical information, even if the GPU Boost values we observed were much higher than Asus' official specifications.



Nvidia

Titan X

(Pascal)

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 1080 Ti FE

Asus

GTX 1080 Ti

ROG Poseidon

Platinum

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 1080 FE

Nvidia

GeForce

GTX 980 Ti

GPU

GP102

GP102

GP102 GP104

GM200

CUDA Cores

3584

3584

3584 2560

2816

Base Frequency

1417 MHz 1480 MHz

1594 MHz

1607 MHz 1000 MHz Boost Frequency

1531 MHz+ 1582 MHz+

1708 MHz

1733 MHz+ 1076 MHz+ Memory Size & Type

12GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X

11GB GDDR5X 8GB GDDR5X

6GB GDDR5

Die Size

471 mm²

471 mm²

471 mm² 314 mm²

601 mm²

Process Technology

16nm

16nm

16nm 16nm

28nm

Transistors

12 billion

12 billion

12 billion

7.2 billion

8 billion

Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) 28

28

28

20

22

GFLOPS (Base Clock)

10,157

10,609

11,426

8228

5632

Texture Units

224

224

224 160

176

Texture Fill Rate

317.4 GT/s 331.5 GT/s 357.1 GT/s

257.1 GT/s 214 GT/s ROPs

96 88 88

64 96

Pixel Fill Rate

136 GPix/s 130.24 GPix/s 140.3 GPix/s

114,2 GPix/s 116.7 GPix/s Memory Data Rate

10 Gb/s 11 Gb/s 11 Gb/s 10 Gb/s 7 Gb/s Memory Bus

384-bit

352-bit

352-bit 256-bit

384-bit

Memory Bandwidth

480 GB/s

484.4 GB/s

484.4 GB/s 320 GB/s

336 GB/s

L2 Cache

3 MB

2816KB

2816KB 2MB

3MB

TDP

250W

250W

275W (PT)

180W

250W





Test System

We explained our test system and methodology in How We Test Graphics Cards. If you want to learn more about the procedures we're using in today's review, have a look at that story. In the time since it was published, we also upgraded our CPU and cooling system to rule out any possible host processing bottlenecks.

A short summary in table-form to provide a quick overview:

Test System

System

Intel Core i7-6900K @ 4.3 GHz

MSI X99S XPower Gaming Titanium

Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200

1x 1TB Toshiba OCZ RD400 (M.2, System SSD)

2x 960GB Toshiba OCZ TR150 (Storage, Images)

be quiet Dark Power Pro 11, 850W PSU

Windows 10 Pro (All Updates)

Cooling Alphacool Eisblock XPX

Alphacool Eiszeit 2000 Chiller

2x be quiet! Silent Wings 3 PWM (Closed Case Simulation)

Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut (Used when Switching Coolers) Case

Lian Li PC-T70 with Extension Kit and Mods

Configurations: Open Benchtable, Closed Case Monitor Eizo EV3237-BK Power Intake

Contact-free DC Measurement at PCIe Slot (Using a Riser Card)

Contact-free DC Measurement at External Auxiliary Power Supply Cable

Direct Voltage Measurement at Power Supply

2x Rohde & Schwarz HMO 3054, 500MHz Digital Multi-Channel Oscilloscope with Storage Function

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZO50 Current Probe (1mA - 30A, 100kHz, DC)

4x Rohde & Schwarz HZ355 (10:1 Probes, 500MHz)

1x Rohde & Schwarz HMC 8012 Digital Multimeter with Storage Function Thermography

1x Optris PI640 80Hz Infrared Camera + PI Connect

Real-Time Infrared Monitoring and Recording Acoustics

NTI Audio M2211 (with Calibration File, Low Cut at 50Hz)

Steinberg UR12 (with Phantom Power for Microphones)

Creative X7, Smaart v.7

Custom-Made Proprietary Measurement Chamber, 3.5 x 1.8 x 2.2m (L x D x H)

Perpendicular to Center of Noise Source(s), Measurement Distance of 50cm

Noise Level in dB(A) (Slow), Real-time Frequency Analyzer (RTA)

Graphical Frequency Spectrum of Noise

