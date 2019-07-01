MSI GL63 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop on Sale for $799

Credit: MSI

If you are in the market for an inexpensive gaming laptop, then you might want to check out today’s deal at Newegg. The electronic retailer is offering the MSI GL63 8RCS-054 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $799, $120 off the MSRP.

The MSI GL63 8RCS-054 features an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB of system memory and 256GB SSD of storage. The IPS display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate.



We haven't reviewed this laptop, but based on the specs it should be plenty capable of low-end and some mid-range gaming. It also has a SteelSeries keyboard and uses NVMe for storage, so despite it's price there are some higher end trappings. Newegg's offer also includes a free MSI gaming mouse (usually $59.99).

