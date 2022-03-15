Best Motherboards 2022 for Gaming, by Socket and Chipset

Choosing the best gaming motherboard (or best motherboard for another type of desktop) is a key step in your PC build, even though things like CPUs and graphics cards get more attention. Every part of your PC connects to your motherboard. Its form factor will decide the size of your case, and its chipset and socket will limit what type of CPU you can install.

If you’re not sure which chipset you’re after when choosing the best gaming motherboard, or you have more basic questions for a different type of build, you can visit our motherboard basics and motherboard buying guide features to help narrow down your shopping options.

The picks below will start with recent Intel options, including the best gaming motherboards designed for Intel's latest 12th gen "Alder Lake" as 11th Gen "Rocket Lake" and older "Comet Lake" processors. Below are our mainstream picks for current and recent-generation boards. You’ll find our recommendations for the best motherboards for Z690, B660 and Z590, as well as Intel's high-end desktop (HEDT) LGA-2066 socket and X299 chipset supporting the X-Series and Extreme line of processors.

The best gaming motherboards for AMD CPUs (including Ryzen and Threadripper) follow our Intel picks below. But you can also head to our dedicated pages for the best X570 motherboards and best B550 motherboards for more specific recommendations and more tested picks.





Quick Motherboard Shopping Tips

When choosing a motherboard, consider the following:

Get the right socket for your CPU: You can find great CPUs from either Intel or AMD. But whatever processor you choose, make sure that your board has the correct socket to support it. The latest mainstream AMD chips use AM4 CPU sockets while Intel's 10th Gen and 11th Gen Core CPUs require LGA 1200 sockets, while 12th Gen (Alder Lake) uses LGA 1700.





Motherboards come in three main sizes--for more info see our diagram and explanation of motherboard parts. From largest to smallest, there’s ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX. (Yes, Mini is smaller than Micro). You can use a smaller chassis with the micro or mini boards, but you'll have to settle for fewer card expansion slots, sometimes fewer RAM slots, and other connectors. Pay for built-in Wi-Fi and high-end ports only if you need them. Don't spend extra for wireless if you are using Ethernet. You can future-proof your PC by getting USB 3.2 Gen 2 and / or Thunderbolt support. But Thunderbolt is very rare on AMD motherboards.

The Best Intel Gaming Motherboards: Z690, Z590, Z490 X299

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

1. Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro Best ATX Z690 Motherboard Specifications Socket: LGA 1700 Chipset: Intel Z690 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 19 Phases PCIe x16: (2) v5.0, (1) v3.0 USB USB Ports: (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C (10 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), (4) USB 2.0 Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 13 USB ports + 90A VRMs + Four M.2 sockets + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Contrasting heatsinks - No Wi-Fi 6E (only 6) - Lacks integrated RGB

At around $330, the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro is a mid-range Alder Lake motherboard that covers all the bases very well, with minimal sacrifices. There are ample storage options, including four M.2 sockets, updated audio, and a new appearance. Performance, thermals and overclocking were also well within the range of other Z690 boards we've tested so far.

Between its 13 USB ports on the rear IO, four M.2 sockets and capable power delivery, all at a price that's well below flagship options, there’s a lot to lovea bout the Z690 Aorus Pro. So long as you don’t require integrated RGB lighting or Wi-Fi 6E out of the box (you still get Wi-Fi 6), the Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro is an excellent Alder Lake motherboard to build your Z690 system around.

Read: Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Pro review

(Image credit: MSI)

2. MSI MEG Z690I Unify Best Z690 Mini-ITX Motherboard Specifications Socket: LGA 1700 Chipset: Intel Z690 Form Factor: Mini-ITX Voltage Regulator: 12 Phases PCIe x16: (1) v5.0 USB Ports: (2) Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (40/20/10 Gbps), (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at very.co.uk View at Ebuyer View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Three M.2 sockets + Thunderbolt 4 + Robust 105A MOSFETs Reasons to avoid - Just six Type-A ports on the RearIO

MSI's MEG Z690I Unify comes loaded with features including three M.2 sockets, four SATA ports, the latest-generation flagship audio, Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps Type-C) ports and integrated Wi-Fi 6E in this diminutive package. Its only real downside is that you'll find just six USB-A ports on the back. You get all of the above for $399.99, or about $30 more than the previous-gen version. The compact black motherboard packs a punch both with the hardware that comes with it and performance easily matching larger ATX boards overall.



There's lots of competition in the Z690 Mini-ITX space, from all the major motherboard makers. But for its price the MSI MEG Z690I Unify has the most features and connectivity users are likely to look for in a small form-factor board, making it the best option for those looking to build a small but powerful 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake rig.

Read: MSI MEG Z690I Unify review

(Image credit: MSI)

3. MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 Best B660 Motherboard Specifications Socket: LGA 1700 Chipset: Intel B660 Form Factor: mATX Voltage Regulator: 14 Phase (12+1+1, 12 60A MOSFETs for Vcore) PCIe x16: (1) v. 4.0 (x16), (1) v. 3.0 (x4) USB Ports: (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port (20 Gbps), (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), (4) USB 2.0 (480 Mbps) Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Box View at Novatech Ltd Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Good performance + Six SATA ports Reasons to avoid - Minor performance loss with DDR4 - Just two M.2 sockets

So long as you don’t plan on overclocking your CPU or want to use PCIe 5.0 devices before your next upgrade, the MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 and its B660 chipset makes for a great option for those looking to get into Alder Lake without putting a heavy burden on your build budget.

It lacks the fancy looks or RGB lighting of pricier boards, but does come with everything you need to get the most out of a stock-clocked Alder Lake CPU. The Mortar includes two PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 sockets, six SATA ports, a premium last-generation audio solution and VRMs that easily manage the flagship Core i9 CPU.

Performance results on our B660M Mortar were similar to those of the Z690-based DDR4 boards we tested previously. In other words, this sub-$200 motherboard was able to utilize our i9-12900K processor to its fullest while costing a third less than most Z690 offerings.

Read: MSI MAG B660M Mortar WIFI DDR4 review

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero Best ATX Z590 Motherboard Specifications Socket: LGA 1200 Chipset: Intel Z590 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 16 Phases PCIe x16: (2) v4.0, (1) v3.0 USB Ports: (2) Thunderbolt 4, Type-C , (6) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A, (2) USB 2.0 Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Box View at very.co.uk View at Littlewoods Reasons to buy + High-quality 14-phase 90A VRM + 10 USB ports, incl. 2x Thunderbolt 4 + Dual 2.5 GbE plus Wi-Fi 6E + Four M.2 sockets + Premium audio Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero has the premium parts and attractive looks to stand out, despite its fairly high price. From its clean, high-end appearance to the robust power delivery, four M.2 sockets and a premium audio solution, the Hero is a well-rounded, feature-laden solution in the upper-midrange of the Z590 motherboard space. With more-than-capable 90A power phases and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus the four PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets and premium audio bits, the board justifies its $499 price.

Performance compared to the other Z590 models we’ve tested to this point was spot on, and often negligibly faster in many of our tests. Memory testing went without a hitch, with DDR4 3600 supported at 1:1 and easily handling the DDR4 4000 kit. And overclocking testing proceeded without any issue.

Read: Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero Z590 review

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial Best ATX Z590 Motherboard for Custom Cooling Specifications Socket: LGA 1200 Chipset: Intel Z590 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 18 Phases PCIe x16: (2) v4.0 USB Ports: (2) Thunderbolt 4, Type-C , (8) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes waterblock + High-quality 18-phase + 100A VRM 10 USB ports, including Thunderbolt 4 + 10 GbE plus Wi-Fi 6E + Five M.2 slots + Premium audio w/DAC Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial is a full-featured Z590 motherboard that include robust power delivery, premium audio with a DAC, five M.2 sockets, 10 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 6E and includes a custom waterblock. While pricing is tough to take, the Extreme Glacial ($1499) represents what flagship-class motherboards should be.

Read: Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme Glacial review

Gigabyte X299X Designare 10G (Image credit: Newegg)

6. Gigabyte X299X Designare 10G Best ATX X299 Motherboard Specifications Socket: LGA 2066 Chipset: Intel X299 PCH Form Factor: EATX Voltage Regulator: 12 phases PCIe x16: (4) v3.0 (@48: x16/x8*/x16/x8), (CPU @44: x16/x4*/x16/x8), (CPU @28: x16/x4*/x8/x0) USB Ports: 10Gbps: (2) Type-C via Thunderbolt 3 Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Dual 10GbE, plus 2.4Gbps Wi-Fi 6 + Thunderbolt 3 with dual Type-C outputs and dual DisplayPort inputs + Price premium is lower than the value of its premium components Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Excessive PCIe, M.2 and SATA sharing - 10.8-inch depth requires extra case considerations

Fully equipped for the 48 lanes of Intel's 10th generation Core Extreme processors, the X299X Designare 10G comes loaded to the brink with Intel X550 dual 10Gb/s Ethernet and a pair of Thunderbolt 3 headers with dual DisplayPort passthrough on Intel's 40Gb/s controller. A four-drive M.2 expander card and 2.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 finish a package of which the added component value far outweighs the price difference over its closest competitor.

Read: Gigabyte X299X Designare 10G review

The Best AMD Gaming Motherboards: X570(S), B550, TRX40, X470 and B450

AMD's current flagship X570/X570S chipset brings with it full support for PCIe 4.0, including devices connected to both its CPU-integrated and chipset-based PCIe controllers, and the transfer rate between the CPU and chipset is likewise doubled. We've tested several X570 boards, including many models refreshed for AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs, as well as a few with the updated X570S chipset that does away with the fan. The price premium for X570 models is still a serious consideration, as its X470 predecessors do not support the PCIe 4.0 integrated into the new CPUs.

If you want to save some money, consider a B550 motherboard, which has PCIe 4.0 support, but generally only enough lanes for one fast SSD and graphics card. Note, though, that many higher-end B550 boards approach or exceed the price of X570 alternatives. So shop carefully based on the features you need or are likely to use in the future.

If you’re not sure which chipset you’re after or have more basic questions, you can visit our motherboard basics and motherboard buying guide stories to help narrow down your board buying options.

(Image credit: Asus)

1. Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme Best X570 Motherboard (if Price Is No Object) Specifications Socket: AM4 Chipset: AMD X570S Form Factor: EATX Voltage Regulator: 18+2 phases PCIe x16: (2) v4.0 USB Ports: 40 Gbps: (2) Type-C (via Thunderbolt 4); 10 Gbps: (8) Type-A Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Box Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Robust power delivery + Five M.2 slots + Thunderbolt 4 + Comprehensive watercooling abilities + 10 GbE and Wi-Fi 6E Reasons to avoid - Flagship pricing - Little room to unlatch top PCIe slot

The Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme is the first AMD Extreme board since the X370 days, and it doesn't disappoint. In addition to its premium appearance, the board comes with one of the most capable VRMs we’ve seen. So its overclocking ability is only limited to your cooling capability and the limitations of your silicon. Other features are also top-notch, including the latest Realtek/Supreme FX audio codec, 10 GbE and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Thunderbolt 4 ports and front-panel USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C ports give you plenty of fast connectivity as well. And if you need a lot of fast storage, you’re well taken care of with up to five M.2 modules that can work simultaneously. If you’ve got $800 to spend on an X570 motherboard, the ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme should be at the top of your list.



Read: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme review

2. Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Best High-End X570 Motherboard Specifications Socket: AM4 Chipset: AMD X570 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 12+2 phases PCIe x16: (3) v3.0 USB Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps): 7x Type-A, 1x Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps): 4x Type-A Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ebuyer View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Onboard power/reset buttons + Q-code LED display + All M.2 slots include a heatsink + 12 USB ports on the rear IO Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Chipset fan sits directly under the GPU

Packed with 12 USB ports (eight of which are USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds), a 2.5G LAN port, eight SATA ports, and integrated Wi-Fi 6, he Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi is a good base for a high-end build.

Read: Asus X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero Wi-Fi Review

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra Best Mid-Priced X570 Motherboard Specifications Socket: AM4 Chipset: AMD X570 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 12+2 phases PCIe x16: (3) v4.0 USB Ports: 10 Gbps: 2x Type-A, 1x Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1; 5 Gbps: 3x Type-A, USB 2.0: 4x Type-A Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Three high speed M.2 slots, all w/heatsinks + Debug LEDs + Front and Rear USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port/header Reasons to avoid - On/off button is a small PCB that plugs into USB header

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra focuses on doing basic things very well, such as its twelve 40A core voltage MOSFETs and triple PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 storage slots. With nothing more than a 2.4Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 module to add to its basic Gigabit Ethernet, the paucity of premium add-in features helps Gigabyte to maintain a sub $300 price despite the cost of PCIe 4.0 compliance.

Read: Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra review

(Image credit: Asus)

4. Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi Best B550 Motherboard Specifications Socket: AM4 Chipset: AMD B550 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 12+2 phases PCIe x16: (1) v4.0 (x16), (1) v3.0 (x4) USB Ports: (2) USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), (2) USB 2.0 Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Box View at Amazon View at CCL Computers Reasons to buy + Capable 14-Phase Power Delivery + 2.5 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX200 + Premium Audio Reasons to avoid - More than $200 still seems expensive for B550

Asus’ ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi delivers premium features including SupremeFX Audio, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, solid power delivery and more. It’s a good option around the $200 mark, though there are similarly specced boards that cost less. If you don’t need Wi-Fi capability, the non-Wi-Fi version of the same board costs $30 less with the same specifications, making it easy to recommend if you plan on using Ethernet or have your own wireless card.

Read: Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi review

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. NZXT N7 B550 Best B550 Motherboard (Alternate) Specifications Socket: AM4 Chipset: AMD B550 Form Factor: ATX Voltage Regulator: 12+2+2 phases PCIe x16: (1) v4.0 (x16), (1) v3.0 (x4) USB Ports: (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps), (3) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (5 Gbps), (4) USB 3.2 Gen 1, Type-A (5 Gbps), (2) USB 2.0 Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Box Reasons to buy + Capable Power Delivery + Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5 GbE + 10 USB ports Reasons to avoid - Lack of integrated RGBs may be a turnoff - No USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20 Gbps) ports

NZXT’s first foray into AMD motherboards is a success. Coming in late to the game allowed the company to implement feedback from its Intel boards, adding more USB ports to the rear IO. The additional time also allowed NZXT to implement cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E as well, alongside 2.5GbE. Outside of that, the appearance changed significantly from the company’s previous boards, with shrouds dominating the surface and an absence of on-board RGBs.



With an MSRP of $229, the NZXT N7 B550 costs about $15 more than our primary pick, but delivers a newer Wi-Fi chip, more and faster USB ports, and solid performance in a package that's visually distinct from all other B550 competition. If you can spend this much and don't need the extra PCI 4.0 bandwidth that comes with similarly priced older X570 motherboards, the NZXT N7 B550 is well worth considering.



Read: NZXT N7 B550 review

Savings on the Best Motherboards

Whether you're buying one of the best motherboards or a different model, you may find some savings by checking our list of coupon codes, especially our list of Newegg promo codes and Micro Center coupons.

