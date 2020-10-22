Microsoft Surface Pro X 256GB Model Drops to $899

As we get closer to Black Friday, vendors are ramping up their offers and deals to provide discounts on some of our favorite hardware. We're working around the clock to bring you the best deals on tech , including the best laptops.

Today we're showcasing a $400 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. We reviewed the Surface Pro X 128GB model in the past, but this offer is for the 256GB edition, which is going for just $899 at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-Inch: was $1299, now $899 @Amazon

This 13-inch surface tablet is usually priced around $1299 but is seriously discounted on Amazon to just $899. It has a touchscreen interface and features a 256GB storage capacity. This offer is for the tablet only with no accessories.View Deal

The Surface Pro X has a 13-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2592 x 1458. It features a Microsoft SQ1 processor and an SQ1 Adreno 685 integrated graphics processor.

This edition includes 8GB of RAM and a maximum internal storage capacity of 256GB. This surface is easy to take on the go as it not only comes with built-in Wi-Fi support but can also use 4G LTE.