Best SSDs For The Money: January 2012

Detailed solid-state drive specifications and reviews are great—that is, if you have the time to do the research. However, at the end of the day, what an enthusiast needs is the best SSD within a certain budget.

So, if you don’t have the time to read the benchmarks, or if you don’t feel confident enough in your ability to pick the right drive, then fear not. We at Tom’s Hardware have come to your aid with a simple list of the best SSD offered for the money.

January Updates

Last year, the performance potential of SATA 6Gb/s was almost completely realized by solid-state storage technology, just two years after the third-gen spec was finalized. Compare that to a 1.5 Gb/s SATA link, which the fastest mechanical hard drives are only just able to saturate eight years later. OCZ was the first vendor to release an SSD based on SandForce's second-gen controller.Crucial followed up with its m4, and Samsung ended the high-speed race with its 830 series. Each drive family is capable of delivering blistering sequential transfers in excess of 500 MB/s.

What can we expect from SATA-based SSDs in 2012? Naturally, there's not a whole lot of room left to push drives employing the current-generation interface to higher transfer rates. So, we expect to see the next major battle fought on pricing. You still pay at least $1.50/GB or so for mainstream solid-state storage today, and many industry experts are looking to $1/GB before SSDs see their next big adoption push. Advancements in manufacturing, such as IMFT's recent 20 nm announcement, should help facilitate making higher capacities much more affordable in the next 12 months.

The "limitation" of SATA 6Gb/s isn't going to hold back vendors who want to push performance even harder, though. PCI Express-based drives will become increasingly prevalent as well this year, as the most inventive companies explore the possibilities of third-gen links to push unprecedented throughput in enterprise environments.

And although we've anticipated consolidation in the SSD space for some time now, you can still look forward to new products making the competitive landscape more interesting. OCZ showed us its upcoming Everest 2 controller at this year's CES, for example, and told us to expect the drive in the middle of 2012. Building on the architecture we first reviewed in OCZ Octane 512 GB SSD Review: Meet Indilinx's Everest Controller, Everest 2 tentatively promises 550 MB/s and 90 000 random write IOPS. We'll see how that pans out.

Some Notes About Our Recommendations

A few simple guidelines to keep in mind when reading this list: