AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is $659 at Amazon

AMD’s Zen 3 CPUs may have technically been released already, but actually being able to buy a Ryzen 5000 CPU is still a pipe dream for most people. That means AMD’s older, Ryzen 3000 CPUs are still plenty relevant for people looking to build a PC right now, and Black Friday’s only making that easier. Right now, you can buy a Ryzen 9 3950X, the most advanced Zen 2 CPU, for $659 on Amazon.



That’s still plenty pricey, especially when compared to pretty much any Zen 3 CPU that isn’t the 5950X, but the 3950X also has more cores than any Ryzen 5000 CPU that isn’t its direct successor. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 3950X packs clock speeds of 3.5/4.7 GHz alongside a 65MB L3 Cache. Take into account that it only needs 105W to run, and this is still one of the best CPUs you can get right now.

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU: was $749, now $659 at Amazon

This is a 16-core CPU that’s top-of-the-line among its Zen 2 competition, and still plenty relevant against newer, rarer Zen 3 CPUs. Its power efficiency and overclockability make it a great all-rounder.

When we reviewed this CPU, we found that it performed just below the Intel’s 9th gen Core i9 processors on graphics benchmarks found in games like Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, which responds well to extra cores. Meanwhile, on productivity tests like Cinebench, the 3950X beat every competitor we tested except for the workstation-focused Intel Core i9-9980XE and the Threadripper 2290WX.



All in all, this is a great all-rounder for the cost, and is probably the best high-end AMD option for anyone who can’t get a Zen 3 CPU quite yet.

