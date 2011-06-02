Deals of the Day: Fatal1ty Headset for $19.99

Top Deals

30" Dell UltraSharp U3011 IPS-panel LCD Monitor for $1,124 with free shipping (normally $1,499 - use coupon code PK541WQ0GXF8D6).

11.6" Dell Alienware M11x r3 "Sandy Bridge" Gaming Laptop [Core i5 $924 | Core i5 + 8GB RAM $974 | Flagship Core i7 $1124] (use two coupon codes).

LG Optimus T Titanium (with new 2-year T-Mobile contract) + $75 auto rebate for $0 with free shipping & free bluetooth headset (normally $39.99).

Creative Fatal1ty Circumaural Gaming Headset for $19.99 (normally $39).

Laptops:

Ending tonight! Extra 20% off most Lenovo IdeaPad Laptops, Essential G-series, IdeaCentre Desktops & All-in-one PC (use coupon code).

Ending tonight! 17.3" HP Pavilion dv7t Quad Edition Core i7 2GHz "Sandy Bridge" Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD & Blu-ray for $937.49 with free shipping (normally $1,249.99 - use 25% coupon code).

Ending tonight! 15.6" HP Pavilion dv6t Quad Edition Core i7 2GHz "Sandy Bridge" Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD, 1080p LCD & Blu-ray for $974.99 with free shipping (normally $1,299.99 - use 25% coupon code).

14.5" HP ENVY 14 Core i5-480 2.66GHz Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD & 1GB Radeon HD 5650M for $749.99 with free shipping (normally $999 - use 25% coupon code).

13.3" Dell Vostro 3350 Core i5-2410M "Sandy Bridge" 2.3GHz Laptop w/4GB RAM, 320GB 7200RPM HDD, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint Reader & 8-cell battery for $711 with free shipping (normally $861).

12.5" Lenovo ThinkPad X220 Ultra-portable "Sandy Bridge" Laptop [Core i3 $781 | Core i5 $866] (use coupon code).

11.6" HP Pavilion dm1 1.6GHz Dual-core AMD Fusion Laptop w/3GB RAM, 320GB HDD & Radeon HD 6310M for $399.99 with free shipping (normally $449.99 - use coupon code).

10.1" Dell Inspiron Duo 1.5GHz Dual-core Intel Atom Multi-touch Netbook Tablet w/Audio Station, 2GB RAM, 320GB HDD for $499.99 with free shipping (normally $649 - use coupon code 3C9NKS92KKNR9X and HLSKSR06S9ZG0F).

Desktops:

Dell Vostro 230 3.2GHz Intel Dual-core Mini Tower w/3GB RAM, 250GB HDD & 21.5" Dell E2211H 1080p LED-backlit LCD Monitor for $399 with free shipping (normally $550).

HP Pavilion Elite HPE-510t Core i5-2300 2.8GHz Quad-core "Sandy Bridge" Desktop w/6GB RAM, 1TB HDD & GeForce 405 1GB for $619.99 with free shipping (normally $749.99 - use coupon code LOGICBUY30).

Computing Hardware & Peripherals:

3TB Seagate Expansion USB 2.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $119.99 with free shipping (normally $149 - use coupon code EMCKEHD25).

160GB Intel 320 Series SSDSA2CW160G310 2.5" SATA II Internal SSD for $279.99 with free shipping (normally $329.99 - use coupon code 24HRSALE61E).

Logitech Professional Presenter R800 for $42.99 with free shipping (normally $65 - use coupon code logi_r800_6111).

Western Digital Store: $15 off $100 Purchase using Coupon Code.

24" ASUS ML249H MVA panel 1080p LED-backlit LCD Monitor for $209.99 with free shipping (normally $239).

23" HP 2310e ultra-thin 1080p WLED LCD Monitor w/DisplayPort & HDMI for $199.99 with free shipping (normally $259.99 - use coupon code LOGICBUY30).

Gaming:

Crysis 2 (360, PS3) for $39.99 with free shipping (use coupon code).

Bulletstorm (360, PS3) for $36.99 with free shipping (normally $49).

The Sims Medieval (PC/Mac) for $30 with free shipping (normally $39).

PlayStation 3 Slim 160GB Console + Red Dualshock Controller & God of War Collection for $299.99 with free shipping (normally $360).

Dead Space 2 Collector Edition (Xbox 360) for $39.99 with free shipping (normally $79).

Thief: Deadly Shadows (PC Download) for $5 (normally $15).

Home Entertainment:

60" Mitsubishi WD-60C10 1080p 3D Home Cinema TV for $759.99 with free shipping (normally $899).

50" LG 50PW350 Plasma 3D Capable HDTV + Two (2) 3D Glasses for $799 with free shipping (normally $997 - use coupon code BUYDIGCLUB30).

42" LG 42LV5500 1080p 120Hz LED HDTV+ LG BD630 Blu-ray Player + HDMI Cable Kit Bundle for $769 with Free Shipping (normally $1,080).

42" LG 42PW350 Plasma 3D Capable HDTV + (2) LG 3D Glasses Bundle for $624 with Free Shipping (normally $1,059).

Dell 4210X DLP Multimedia Projector (Dual VGA, RJ45, HDMI) for $799 with free shipping (normally $999 - use coupon code MFTP3?SNH6QFFF).

Dell S300w Short Throw Wireless Projector for $879 with free shipping (normally $999).

Philips HSB2313A/F7 Soundbar w/ Subwoofer for $154 (normally $199).

Babylon 5: The Complete Fifth Season (Repackage) (2009) for $10 with free shipping (normally $25).

Gone with The Wind (Ultimate Collector's Edition 70th Anniversary Edition DVD) for $30 with free shipping (normally $39).

Casablanca [Blu-ray] for $12 with free shipping (normally $16).

Rome: The Complete Series (DVD) for $40 with free shipping (normally $55).

Forrest Gump (Sapphire Series) [Blu-ray] (1994) for $12 with free shipping (normally $17).

Phones & Tablets:

10.1" Motorola Xoom Dual-Core Android 3.0 Wi-Fi Tablet for $499.99 with free shipping (normally $569).

BlackBerry PlayBook WiFi Tablet [16GB $483 | 32GB $566 | 64GB $699] (use coupon code).

T-Mobile G2x Dual-Core 4G smartphone [with new 2-year T-Mobile contract] for $69.99 with free shipping (normally $199).

Samsung Infuse 4G 4.5-in Android Smartphone [with new 2-year AT&T contract] for $100 with free shipping (normally $199).

Personal Portables and Cameras:

14.1MP Pentax Optio WG-1 Waterproof Shock-Proof Digital Camera for $263 with free shipping (normally $289 - use coupon code BUYDIGCLUB30).

Apps

iOS

Facebook Solitaire for $0 (normally $1).

iRingtone Designer Pro for $0 (normally $1).

Android

PAC-MAN for $0 (normally $4.99).

Cool Stuff & Freebies:

4 oz Ice Cream Sandwich (at QuickChek) for $0.

Kids meal on Wednesdays (at El Torito) for $0.

Domino's Pizza: Second Large Pizza for $0.

Frederic Fekkai Technician Color Care Collection sample (at Costco) for $0.