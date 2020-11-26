Ryzen 7 3700X Deal Lands With Eight Cores For $279.99

The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X might be a last-gen processor, but how can you say no to eight cores for just $279.99? If you've been holding out on a processor upgrade, the Ryzen 7 3700X is definitely an option that's worth considering.

Being part of AMD's Zen 2 family that debuted just last year, the Ryzen 7 3700X isn't actually that old. The 7nm processor flexes eight cores, 16 threads and up to 32MB of L3 cache. The octa-core chip handles its tasks with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock.

Ryzen 7 3700X: was $329.99, now $279.99 at Best Buy

The Ryzen 7 3700X is an octa-core Zen 2monster that's both fast and power efficient. Whether it be for work or gaming, the Ryzen 7 3700X will stand up to everything that's thrown at it.

The Ryzen 7 3700X, along with AMD's other Zen 2 and Zen 3 parts, offers PCIe 4.0 connectivity so you can exploit the latest graphics cards and lighting-fast SSDs. Another one of the chip's attributes is the native support for DDR4-3200 memory, enabling you to have a snappy system.

At 65W, the Ryzen 7 3700X is pretty easy to cool. At any rate, AMD includes the Wraith Prism CPU cooler, which does a great job of keeping the octa-core monster running as cool as possible.

The Ryzen 7 3700X slots into AM4 motherboards, and depending on the model and generation of your motherboard, a firmware update is all that's necessary to get the Zen 2 processor running smoothly. If you're a first-time AMD user, our Best Black Friday Tech and PC Hardware Deals 2020 can help you pick a suitable motherboard.