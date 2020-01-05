Best PC Monitor Deals 2019: Sales on Gaming, 4K and More

Unless you're shopping for a belated present, chances are that it's too late to buy someone a monitor as a holiday gift. However, it's never too late to treat yourself and, thankfully, we're still seeing tempting deals on PC monitors.

If you’re shopping for a PC monitor this sales season, make sure you know what you're looking for first. For detailed help, check out our instructions for How to Buy a PC Monitor . Remember, just because something is on sale doesn’t that mean it’s the right display for you. Here are some things to consider that'll help you avoid buyer's remorse:

What size? You can save money on displays in the 23-24-inch range, but 27-inch is the current mainstream size. If you’re looking for something 'bigger,' consider 32 inches or larger, but keep in mind that those screens call for QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution or higher in order to avoid having a monitor where each pixel is so large that you can see it.

What resolution? These days, you probably won't find a monitor with lower resolution than FHD. For a notable jump in sharpness and detail, opt for QHD and for the ultimate image quality, go for 4K.

What refresh rate? Higher is better for gaming. Hardcore gamers should opt for 144Hz or higher, combined with the lowest response time. More casual gamers can make do with 75Hz or even 60Hz with with G-Sync or FreeSync.

Get recommendations. We're always reviewing PC monitors, so you can count on our breakdown of the Best Gaming Monitors and Best 4K Gaming Monitors to find the best ones on the market.

20-25 Inches (or less)

Samsung C24RG50 - was $200, now $179 @ Newegg

Want a fast display under $200? This monitor offers 24 inches at FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tearing when using an AMD graphics card. View Deal

Alienware AW2518H 240Hz: was $500, now $329 @ Newegg

This 240Hz, 25-inch monitor offers tear-free, high-speed gaming using Nvidia G Sync techonlogy. It has eye-popping color and a gorgeous Alien-inspired design with a very-sleek stand.

View Deal

27-29 Inches

Dell UltraSharp U2717D - was $719, now $289 @ B&H

Fit for productivity, this IPS panel promises good color and viewing angles. Plus, the 27-incher has QHD resolution for even sharper image quality. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Aorus CV27Q: was $460, now $429 @ Newegg

This is our top recommendation for shoppers seeking a gaming monitor. With a 27-inch QHD, 165Hz panel with FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility, RGB and even a curve, it has pretty much everything you gamers need. This deal includes a $30 rebate card.View Deal

Acer Nitro VG271 - was $300, now $249 @ Amazon

Witha 27-inch, 144Hz IPS screen and FreeSync, you can expect smooth, tear-free gaming and strong viewing angles. It also promises brightness of up to 400 nits with HDR content. View Deal

ViewSonic VX2758-C-MH - was $250, now $214 @ Amazon

Complete with a curved screen, 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync, this 27-inch 1080p screen, is a perfect choice for those packing anything below an RTX 2070 GPU. Plus, it has a VA panel, our favorite type of LCD for strong contrast. View Deal

30-39 Inches

MSI Optix AG32C 32" Monitor: was $329, now $269 @Newegg

The MSI Optix AG32C monitor has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Technology.View Deal

Dell S3219D, 32-inch 2K Monitor: was $349 now $269 @Rakuten

If you want a large screen at a small price, this could be the deal for you. This 32-inch monitor runs at 2560 x 1440 resolution and supports AMD FreeSync.View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C - was $700, now $621 @ Amazon

This is our favorite curved gaming monitor right now. It has QHD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, HDR support and even RGB. It's now at the lowest price we've seen since August. View Deal

40 Inches or More