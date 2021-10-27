Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals: What to Expect

It's that time of year again. Black Friday is here, and since it's now more of a season than a single day, you can be sure to see a bunch of great 3D printer deals in the coming weeks.

Whether you're in the market for a new printer or restocking your filament supplies, this is the best time to buy. On the countdown to the big day, here are the best deals worth spending your hard earned money on.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday officially begins on the day after Thanksgiving, which means you can expect Black Friday 2021 to happen on Friday, November 26.

But as you already know, Black Friday's not just a day anymore. It’s a weeks-long sales extravaganza, which has already started with Amazon’s daily deals and Newegg’s Black Friday Price Promise .

Black Friday 3D Printer deals

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $299, now $199 at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.

Voxelab Aquila 3D Printer: was $219, now $169 at Amazon

This budget 3D printer features an easy to maintain integrated structure design and a resume printing function that saves its progress in the event of a power outage.

Anycubic Mega S 3D Printer: was $249, now $219 at Amazon

The Anycubic Mega S 3D printer assembles in 3 steps and prints using an extruder design. This model is able to recover a print after a power outage, and can also sense when it's running low on filament and stop printing until you refill it.

Black Friday 3D Printer filament deals

MIKA3D 12-in-1 color 3D printer filament: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Amazon

Get PLA filament of any colors you could possibly want in this bulk deal, which gives you $50 off. Each spool has 500g of filament and you get a bottle of 3D printer stick for free.