Best Storage Deals

Storage devices are one of the most volatile segments of the market. Over the years, the price of HDDs and SSDs has rapidly fluctuated due to technological advancements, soaring demand, and natural disasters that destroyed or temporarily shut down factories. All of this can make picking a storage device exceedingly difficult.

When searching for an SSD, there are three key factors you should check before purchasing. First, you need to pick between M.2, PCIe and SATA. SATA drives are the most common, least expensive, and you can use the 2.5" form factors on essentially any computer made in the last decade. PCIe SSDs are also compatible with most modern PCs, but M.2 drives are generally only supported on computers made in the last two years (unless you use an adaptor). They come in both NVMe and SATA flavors.

PCIe and M.2 SSDs are also somewhat more expensive than SATA SSDs, and the NVMe models can perform multiple times faster than their SATA counterparts. Second, you'll want to check if your drive uses multi-level cell (MLC) or triple-level cell (TLC) NAND. This has a direct impact on performance, lifespan, and cost. TLC drives are normally the slowest, have a reduced lifespan, and are the least expensive. MLC drives are often considered to be the most desirable option as they offer better performance in all three aspects. Finally, check if your drive has DRAM. SSDs that lack DRAM are usually less expensive, but also suffer from lower performance and an even shorter lifespan. Although there are SSDs worth purchasing with all types of NAND, with or without DRAM, you should inspect these features of the drive closely to ensure that it will meet your expectations.

Picking a hard drive is a great deal simpler than picking an SSD. They are only available in 2.5" and 3.5" form factors, and operate at much lower speeds. Spindle speeds, represented as RPM in the specifications, is the key to determining the fastest models. The 5,400 RPM models represent the economical and slower alternative, while 7,200 RPM and beyond offers the best performance. The HDD's cache, which helps to accelerate write performance, is also a key performance specification. Usually on 1TB HDDs, you want at least 64MB of cache. There are also SSHDs, which are hard drives that typically have a small amount of SSD storage available to hold frequently accessed files and hasten load times.



When searching for a strong deal on an SSD or HDD, you will likely need to check back every day. Deals on storage devices are typically short lived, and often expire within 48 hours. Below we have listed the best storage deals we are able to find:



