Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 With 2070 Super Hits a New Low Price for Prime Day

The best gaming laptops might be using Nvidia's RTX 3000 series graphics cards these days, but they can also be pricey and hard to find. If you're willing to go last-gen, you can still get a powerful gaming laptop that has plenty of premium features for less. Take the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15, which has hit an all-new low of $1,739 over on Amazon.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, accompanied by an RTX 2070 Super GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 240Hz IPS display.View Deal

Internally, this laptop has a high-power Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, an RTX 2070 Super, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. But one of the bonuses to going last gen is that you can get premium features for less. Accompanying this laptop's core systems are a 240HZ IPS display, a per-key RGB keyboard and a ScreenPad touchpad, which lets you toggle a touchscreen numpad overlay for the touchpad on and off.



You'll also get external ROG RGB lighting and access to the ROG keystone, which can block certain parts of your computer from being accessed when removed.

