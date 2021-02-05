The Expanscape Aurora 7 Is Your Seven Screen Battlestation

With more of us working from home due to the pandemic, multi-display setups are becoming the norm and are widely used for a variety of applications. Setting a multi-monitor configuration at home or in an office is easy, attaching two more displays to a laptop is also possible, but it gets slightly more complicated. What if you need a mobile system with more than three screens? Well Expanscape have developed a prototype of a laptop with as many as seven screens, enough for even the most serious use cases.

Expanscape's Aurora 7 Prototype laptop computer is built for very particular applications and audiences in mind (such as security operations centers, data scientists, content creators) that traditionally use multi-display PCs, but which at times need to transport and deploy them quickly. The creators wanted their seven-screen laptop computer to be actually portable, structurally rigid, and capable of running demanding programs.

The Aurora 7 Prototype indeed comes with four 17.3-inch monitors featuring a 4K resolution (two working in landscape, two working in portrait mode) as well as three auxiliary 7-inch screens featuring a 1920 x 1200 resolution. All the monitors fold or swivel out of the primary chassis, so no on-site assembly before deployment is necessary. The whole system weighs around 12 kilograms, so it is not easy to carry, but it is naturally easier to transport than a laptop along with six extra displays.

As far as internal hardware is concerned, the the Aurora 7 is powered by Intel's Core i9-9900K processor that is accompanied by 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSDs, one 2.5-inch MLC SSD, and a 2TB 7200RPM hard drive. The PC has all modern connectivity technologies, including Bluetooth, GbE, Wi-Fi, and USB. Since the Aurora 7 uses a fairly spacious chassis, the developer says that it can use different platforms, including AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel's Core i9-10900K.

Among the impressive peculiarities of the Expanscape's Aurora 7 Prototype are two internal batteries. The primary internal battery features an 82Wh capacity and powers the system itself. The secondary internal battery has a 148Wh capacity and is used to power the screens. Battery life of the whole system is about 2 hours 20 minutes, but at high clocks under high loads it will get lower.

Technically, all of Expanscape's seven-screen Aurora 7 machines are just prototypes that do not look or feel like commercial products, yet the company can build them to order and sell to interested parties who agree so sign a contract and pay a hefty sum of money.