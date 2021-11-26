Acer Predator XB273K 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor Black Friday Deals

With Black Friday upon us, there are plenty of discounts to be found on the Acer Predator XB273K gaming monitor, which managed to snag a Tom’s Hardware Editor’s Choice award when we reviewed it. The Predator XB273K has a lot going for as one of the best gaming monitors, including a 27-inch 4K UHD resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.



One of the things that stood out to us when reviewing the Predator XB273K was its amazing color accuracy straight out of the box in sRGB and DCI-P3 modes. Other factors that played in its favor include 87.65 percent DCI-P3 coverage (against a claimed 90 percent), adaptive sync support (via Nvidia G-Sync), and an included removable light-blocking hood.



Regarding performance, the gaming monitor sports an IPS panel with a fast (for a 4K monitor) 144Hz refresh rate and minimal input lag. In addition, the control response was instantaneous and there was no stuttering or blurring thanks to G-Sync.



The Acer Predator XB273K debuted at $1,299 two years ago but is regularly found these days around the $650 price point. It’s currently going for $629 at Amazon. The lowest price we’ve seen for the monitor is $584.72, but it was only briefly available at that price.

