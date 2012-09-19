2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track: Telematics And Infotainment

An Introduction To Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Company has come a long ways since it was established in 1967. The first car it assembled was a rebadged and locally-assembled version of Ford's Cortina just for South Korea. In the U.S., you might remember your first encounter with a Hyundai in the late-'80s Excel (or the early-'80s Pony, if you lived in Canada). The Hyundai Excel was the company’s only offering until the Scoupe arrived in 1991. If you don't remember the Excel or Scoupe, you didn't miss much. Today's Hyundais are completely different animals.

Despite owning a controlling stake in former rival Kia Motors, the two companies operate quite autonomously. Aside from the usual platform and engine sharing (we’ll ignore the Hyundai Entourage, based on Kia's Sedona) they sell completely different vehicles, inside and out. And whereas Ford and Lincoln have SYNC with MyFord/MyLincoln Touch, Hyundai and Kia take separate paths when it comes to infotainment technology.

We recently had a look at Kia’s UVO infotainment system in Kia UVO: Mainstream Infotainment In The 2012 Soul and found it to be an excellent entry-level implementation for playing music from a USB flash drive or Apple iPhone/iPod. Hyundai takes a different approach by focusing on Blue Link, a telematics system that sets its sights on General Motor’s OnStar.

Our platform for testing Blue Link is a 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in the Track trim. Unlike GM’s OnStar, which is available in nearly everything, Blue Link is only available in Hyundai's mid-size and higher vehicles (Sonata, Veloster, Azera, and Genesis Coupe).

Hyundai refreshed the Genesis Coupe for the 2013 model year, giving the car a fresh face, upgraded interior materials and layout, LED lighting, and of course Blue Link. We specifically picked the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for our Blue Link evaluation because it’s the newest vehicle in Hyundai’s line-up with the telematics system, though the rear-wheel-drive layout, 348-horsepower V6, and big Brembo brakes only made the evaluation experience much more enjoyable (we love driving).