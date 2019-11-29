Score a 1 TB 2.5" WD Blue SSD This Black Friday For Just $83

Update: Unfortunately, this deal has ended, however, it may come back later today. Check out more SSD Deals here.



NewEgg is selling Western Digital’s WD Blue 1 TB 2.5” SSD for just $87.99 right now, and you can get an additional $5 off with the promo-code “BLACKFR37”. At just $82.99 with free shipping, that's an absolute Black Friday steal for a 1 TB SSD from a big-name vendor.

This SSD comes built on 3D NAND, and offers sequential read and write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectfully. Random Read IOPS are rated at 95k, and random write IOPS at 84k.

WD Blue 2.5" 1TB SSD - Was $129.99, Now $82.99

Western Digital's 1TB 2.5" SSD is at an all-time low price, listed now for $87.99 at NewEgg, but you can get an additional $5 off with coupon code BLACKFR37. That makes it one of the cheapest 1TB SSDs from a big-name vendor.

View Deal

Western Digital claims that the unit has been tested to achieve a Mean Time to Failure of 1.75 million hours, and rates its durability at up to 400 TBW (Terabytes written). Consequently, the manufacturer also backs this 1 TB SSD up with a solid 5-year warranty.

If you’re looking for a new system drive and you’re not willing to splurge almost twice the money on a faster M.2 drive, this 1 TB WD Blue 2.5” SSD can be a great way to get some SSD goodness into your system without breaking the bank, whether it be for a notebook, desktop, or some other system.

More AWD Blue SSD (1TB) Deals 448 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ WD 1TB Blue 3D NAND 2.5" SATA... Scan £111.98 View Western Digital WD 1TB 2,5"... Amazon Prime £153.26 View WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD 1TB,... Amazon Prime £188.63 View WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD 1TB,... Amazon Prime £188.63 View

MORE: Best SSDs for 2019

MORE: Newegg Black Friday Deals