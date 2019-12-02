iBuyPower’s Snowblind Element $129 Cyber Monday Blowout

Finally, a $129 mod that transforms your worthless 9900K rig to Ryzen Threadripper 3970X glory, or whatever else you’d like people to see. Disguising your ugly components is just one of many benefits we saw for the Snowblind Element’s 1024 by 1280 clear side panel as the chassis itself easily met performance expectations in our review. It even scored one of our coveted Editor’s Choice awards, and that was at its previous $300 price.

iBuyPower Snowblind Element: Was $329, now $129 What was formerly a reasonable value at $300 (on review day) has become a $129 bargain for system builders who may never have previously been able to justify the cost of a side-panel LCD display.View Deal

Along with that trick side panel, users get a pair of 120mm intake fans on a 240mm/280mm radiator mount behind a glass front panel, and a single exhaust fan, within a fairly standard 18.7 x 8.3 x 17.2 inch ATX mid-tower design. You’d expect to pay around $100 for a similar case without that side panel LCD display, which makes today’s value offer seem almost unbeatable.