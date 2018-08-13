Trending

The Best Air and AIO Liquid CPU Coolers for Threadripper 2 CPUs

As you should know by now, AMD's Threadripper 2000-series processors pack some serious firepower. However, heat is a processor's worst enemy, and these second-generation Threadripper processors carry some of the highest TDP (thermal design power, a measure of heat dissipation requirements) ratings that we've ever seen on the desktop. Both the 12-core Threadripper 2920X and 16-core Threadripper 2950X have a 180W TDP, and the two higher-end 24-core Threadripper 2970WX and 32-core Threadripper 2990WX processors weigh in at 250 watts TDP. 

Luckily, there are a handful of beefy cooling solutions on the market that are built to tame these multi-core monsters. We've done the dirty work and compiled a list of the available air and closed-loop liquid CPU coolers for your Threadripper 2000 processors, no matter which one you own or are looking to buy.

Best Air Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

ModelCooler Master Wraith RipperCooler Master MasterAir MA621P TR4 EditionNoctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3ThermalrightSilver Arrow TR4PC CoolerGI-R68XCooler Master Hyper 212 TR EditionArctic Freezer 33 TR
Support 180W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Support 250W CPUYesYesYesYesYesNoNo
Dimensions ( L x W x H)150 x 132.3 x 160.5 mm121.8 x 136.1 x 164.5 mm78 x 150 x 165 mm154 x 103 x 163 mmN/A120 x 84 x 160 mm123 x 89 x 155 mm
Heatsink WeightN/A870 g865 g905 gN/A468 g877 g
Heatpipes7668644
Fan Model1 x Cooler Master MasterAir Pro Servo2 x Cooler Master MasterFan MF120R RGB1 x Noctua NF-A15 PWM1 x Thermalright TY 1432 x PC Cooler Corona1 x Cooler Master XtraFlo 1201 x Arctic BioniX F120
Fan Size120 mm120 mm140 mm140 mm120 mm120 mm120 mm
Fan Air Flow76.4 CFM53.4 CFM ± 10%82.52 CFM130 CFMN/A66.3 CFM ± 10%69 CFM
Fan Static PressureN/A1.65 mmH₂O ± 10%1.51 mmH₂ON/AN/A1.7 mmH₂O ± 10%N/A
Fan Noise Level38 dBA31 dBA24.6 dBA45 dBAN/A31 dBAN/A

For this generation of Threadripper processors, AMD joined forces with Taiwanese cooling specialist Cooler Master to produce the Wraith Ripper air cooler that is specially designed to dissipate up to 250W of heat. Nevertheless, Cooler Master also has its own MasterAir MA621P TR4 Edition and Hyper 212 TR Edition air coolers for the 250W and 180W SKUs, respectively.

If you value silence over anything else, Noctua's NH-U14S TR4-SP3 should be the quietest air cooler on our list, with a maximum noise level of just 24.6 dBA. The gigantic Thermalright Silver Arrow TR4 is the undisputed granddaddy of the lot, weighing almost one kilogram with eight heatpipes and a maximum TDP rating of 320W.

Best 240mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

ModelCooler Master MasterLiquid ML240 RGB TR4 EditionCorsair H105Corsair H100i v2Enermax LiqTech II TR4 240Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240Thermaltake Water 3.0 ExtremeThermaltake Floe Riing RGB 240 TT Premium EditionArctic Liquid Freezer 240Cryorig A40Cryorig A40 UltimateNZXT Kraken X52Fractal Design Celsius S24
Support 180W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Support 250W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H)277 x 119.6 x 27 mm272.5 x 120 x 38 mm276 x 125 x 30 mm274 x 120 x 39 mm270 x 120 x 27 mm270 x 120 x 27 mmN/A120 x 272 x 38 mm272 x 120 x 27.5 mm272 x 120 x 38.5 mm275 x 123 x 30 mm284 x 122 x 31 mm
Radiator MaterialAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumN/AN/AN/AAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumAluminium
Cold Plate MaterialCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperN/AN/ACopperCopper
Fan Model2 x MasterFan MF120R RGB2 x Corsair SP120L2 x Corsair SP120LN/A2 x Thermaltake Riing 12 RGBN/A2 x Thermaltake Riing Plus 12 RGB4 x Arctic F12 PWM PST2 x Cryorig QF1202 x Cryorig QF1202 x NZXT Aer P1202 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12
Fan Dimensions120 x 120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25.4 mm120 x 25.4 mm120 x 26 mm120 x 25 mm
Fan Air Flow66.7 CFM73 CFM70.69 CFM102.17 CFM40.6 CFM99 CFM42.34 CFM74 CFM83 CFM83 CFM73.11 CFM87.6 CFM
Fan Static Pressure2.34 mmH₂O3.9 mmH₂O4.65 mmH₂O6.28 mmH₂O2.01 mmH₂ON/A1.54 mmH₂ON/A3.33 mmH₂O3.33 mmH₂O2.93 mmH₂O2.30 mmH₂O
Fan Noise Level30 dBA37.7 dBA37.7 dBA28 dBA26.4 dBA20 dBA24.7 dBAN/A37 dBA37 dBA36 dBA32.2 dBA

While some 120mm and 140mm closed-loop liquid coolers can handle the Threadripper 2 processors, the cooling performance is comparable to the best air coolers and don't warrant the extra premium. If you plan to go the closed-loop liquid cooling route, we recommend a 240mm unit as a minimum to make the investment worthwhile. Notable candidates include Cooler Master's MasterLiquid ML240 RGB TR4 Edition, Corsair's H105 or the revised H100i v2, and the more flashy units from Thermaltake, such as the Water 3.0 Riing RGB 240 and Floe Riing RGB 240 TT Premium Edition.

Best 280mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

ModelCooler Master MasterLiquid ML280 RGB TR4 EditionCorsair H115iEnermax LiqTech II TR4 280Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 280Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 280 TT Premium EditionCryorig A80EVGA CLC 280NZXT Kraken X61NZXT Kraken X62
Support 180W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Support 250W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H)318 x 137 x 27.2mm312 x 140 x 26 mm313 x 140 x 28 mm313 x 139 x 27 mm313 x 139 x 27 mm311 x 140 x 27.5 mm312 x 139 x 27 mm280 x 140 x 27 mm315 x 143 x 30 mm
Radiator MaterialAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumN/AN/AAluminiumAluminiumAluminiumAluminium
Cold Plate MaterialCopperCopperN/ACopperCopperN/ACopperCopperCopper
Fan Model2 x MasterFan MF140R RGB2 x Corsair SP140LN/AN/AN/A2 x Arctic QF140N/A2 x NZXT FX V2 140 mm2 x NZXT Aer P140
Fan Dimensions140 x 140 x 25 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 25.4 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 25 mm140 x 26 mm
Fan Air Flow79.6 CFM104.65 CFM80.71 CFM40.6 CFM63.19 CFM128 CFM113.50 CFM106.1 CFM98.17 CFM
Fan Static Pressure1.3 mmH₂O3.99 mmH₂O4.812 mmH₂O2.01 mmH₂O1.53 mmH₂O2.12 mmH₂O4.20 mmH₂O1.97 mmH₂O2.71 mmH₂O
Fan Noise Level30 dBA40 dBA25 dBA26.4 dBA27.2 dBA38 dBA39.5 dBA37 dBA38 dBA

Case owners who don't have the space for a 360mm radiator but desire more cooling performance can find one of many 280mm closed-loop liquid coolers on the market. The majority of these coolers, if not all, are more than capable of keeping Threadripper 2000-series processors under thermal thresholds. The Corsair H115i has been a very popular model among enthusiasts, while brands like Cooler Master and Enermax have updated their offerings to support the newly released processors.

Best 360mm Closed-Loop Liquid Coolers For Threadripper 2000-series Processors

ModelCooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 RGB TR4 EditionEnermax LiqTech II TR4 360Thermaltake Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360Thermaltake Water 3.0 UltimateThermaltake Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium EditionArctic Liquid Freezer 360Fractal Design Celsius S36
Support 180W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Support 250W CPUYesYesYesYesYesYesYes
Radiator Dimensions (L x W x H)394 x 119 x 27.2 mm394 x 120 x 28 mm392 x 120 x 27 mm393 x 120 x 27 mmN/A390 x 120 x 27 mm403 x 123 x 30 mm
Radiator MaterialAluminiumAluminiumN/AAluminiumN/AAluminiumAluminium
Cold Plate MaterialCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperCopperCopper
Fan Model3 x MasterFan MF120R RGBN/AN/AN/AN/A6 x Arctic F12 PWM PST3 x Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12
Fan Dimensions120 x 120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm120 x 25 mm
Fan Air Flow66.7 CFM102.17 CFM40.6 CFM99 CFM42.34 CFM74 CFM87.6 CFM
Fan Static Pressure2.34 mmH₂O6.28 mmH₂O2.01 mmH₂ON/A1.54 mmH₂ON/A2.30 mmH₂O
Fan Noise Level30 dBA28 dBA26.4 dBA20 dBA24.7 dBAN/A32.2 dBA

Thermaltake currently dominates the 360mm closed-loop liquid cooling segment with three unique models. The Water 3 Ultimate looks like your typical all-in-one liquid cooler before the RGB age, while the Water 3.0 Riing RGB 360 and Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition are decked out with RGB lighting. There are contenders from Cooler Master, Arctic, and Fractal Design as well. Enermax, on the other hand, brings its new LiqTech II TR4 360 to the table.

So, regardless of the high thermal demands of AMD's new powerhouse chips, there are plenty of options out there to keep their temps under control, whether you're running at stock, or pushing them to their overclocked limits. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lutfij 13 August 2018 21:58
    Perhaps if the AIO charts were broken into three parts, it wouldn't look weird on a 1080p monitor or in vertical viewing mode(meant for webpages/mobile platform).
    Reply
  • shrapnel_indie 14 August 2018 13:08
    Have we finally got reviews on the CryOrig AIO coolers?
    Reply