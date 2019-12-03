Best Microsoft Surface Deals: Get Low Prices on Surface Laptops and 2-in-1s on Cyber Monday and the Holidays

Microsoft's Surface devices, including the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Go and a suite of peripherals, are showcases for Windows 10 on a premium device. They often command a premium price tag, but you may see some deals among the best Cyber Monday tech deals and throughout the rest of the year.

Since Microsoft just launched the Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7 and Pro X, there could be some sweet deals on previous-gen models. Additionally, now is the time of year you often see them bundled with accessories included. We have already seen the Surface Laptop 3 on sale from both Microsoft and Amazon, while the Surface Pro 7 has gone as low as $599 with a free Type Cover keyboard.

Microsoft may be looking to unload the Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6, so keep an eye out for discounts there. Additionally, the Surface Book 2 and Surface Go didn't receive updates this year, so they're likely to go on sale and could be a good choice if you don't need the latest hardware.

Here's a list of some Surface products that we think may go on sale this holiday season. We also have some live pricing that can let you now if the current price for that laptop, tablet or peripheral is a good deal.

Laptops

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch): was $999, now $899 @ Best Buy

We've already seen a refresh of the Intel Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB drop to match the $999 base price on this. If you see drops on this or other configurations, it's a good deal.View Deal

Surface Laptop 2: was $1,299, now $912 @ Amazon

If you're willing to go for an 8th Gen Intel CPU and give up USB Type-C (and don't mind Alcantara), the Surface Laptop 2 is more likely to see drops than the more current version. A model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just over $900 on Amazon. If you see it there or lower, consider it.View Deal

2-in-1s / Tablets

Surface Pro 7: was $899, now $599 @ Best Buy

The key with the Surface Pro 7 is to look for bundles with the keyboard. Microsoft has already started the trend, so expect others to follow. Additionally, the i3 and low-storage i5 models are the most likely to see deals. We've seen a bundle with a Type Cover and the Core i3 model for just $600.View Deal

Surface Book 2: was $2,400, now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Both the 13.5 and 15-inch Surface Book 2's haven't been refreshed in a bit. On Amazon, the 15-inch with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 has been running around $2,400 but been as low as $2,200 before, so keep an eye out for that price. The 15-inch with integrated graphics is already at its low price. Wait to see if the 13-incher hits $1,200 with a Core i5.View Deal