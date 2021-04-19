Get Nearly 50% off This Cooler Master all-in-one CPU Liquid Cooler

To keep the best PC builds running at peak performance, you need a good cooler. There's a lot of options, from air to liquid, with the latter normally coming in far more expensive.

That’s why we’re big fans of this Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L deal, which takes nearly 50% off the price, thanks to a coupon code and mail-in rebate.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB Cooler: was $79.99, now $41.99 at Newegg with code 93XQU69

A reliable, attractive all-in-one liquid cooler. The ML240L features a dual dissipation pump to maximize cooling results, kink-resistant tubing and two 120mm RGB Air Balance fans. To get this offer, don’t forget to use the coupon code 93XQU69 and cash in that $25 mail-in rebate.View Deal

Offering deceptively high bang for your buck after you input the coupon code and send in the rebate, the MasterLiquid ML240L features a 240mm radiator and a dual chamber RGB pump, which isolates the heated coolant for the best results.

Kink-resistant FEP tubing is both durable and flexible, while the 120mm fans run on silent drivers for smoother, vibration-free operation.

Plus, with fully customizable RGB LED lighting, this can easily match the color theme of your whole setup — fitting in perfectly while providing essential cooling for your CPU.