Xbox One S On Sale For Just $180

If you're looking for a living room companion to your gaming PC, Microsoft's Xbox One S (the version with a disc drive) is on sale on Newegg for just $180, the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Xbox One S will only play in FHD, but it will also serve as a 4K Blu-ray player. And if you get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play new games on both your PC and the console.

This model comes with a Bluetooth enabled Xbox One controller, which could also make a great gamepad for a PC.

While Project Scarlett is coming next year, this can be a great budget console for kids or if you have a big back catalog of console games you've been waiting to play.



