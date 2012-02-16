Deals Feb. 16: Dell Inspiron 15 Core i3 2.66GHz Laptop $399

Top Deals

Get this budget Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop (N5040) at an incredible discount. The 2.66GHz Core i3 processor, Intel HD 3000 graphics and 4GB DDR3 memory provide plenty of muscle for running multiple applications at once. With this purchase, you'll also receive a free 6-month trial of the Blockbuster Total Access 1-disc plan. For $120 off, this laptop and media package is an exceptional bargain.

2TB Clickfree Desktop Easy Imaging Total Computer Backup USB 3.0 External Drive for $129.99 with free shipping (normally $169 - use coupon code 5P87CL37DF7HDH).

50" LG 50PT350 720p 600Hz Plasma HDTV for $539.99 with free shipping (normally $650).

Laptops:

18.4" Acer Aspire AS8951G-9630 Core i7-2670QM 2.2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD, 1080p, 2GB GeForce GT 555M & Blu-ray for $1,299 with free shipping (normally $1,449).

17.3" Dell Inspiron 17R Core i5-2430M 2.4GHz Dual-core Laptop w/6GB RAM, 500GB HDD, 2-year warranty + MS Office Home and Student 2010 for $624.99 with free shipping (normally $869 - use coupon code 4J4XPNDZ1PKR2B).

15.6" Dell Inspiron 15R Core i3-390M 2.66GHz Dual-core Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD + 6-month Blockbuster trial for $399.99 with free shipping (normally $519).

14" Lenovo IdeaPad Y470p (08552LU) Core i7-2670QM 2.2GHz Quad-core Laptop w/8GB RAM, 750GB HDD, 1GB Radeon HD 7690M for $799 with free shipping (normally $1,099 - use coupon code DOORBUSTRSY470P).

14" Dell Inspiron 14z Core i3-2350M 2.3GHz Dual-core Aluminum body Laptop w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Adobe Elements 9 Bundle + 6-month Blockbuster trial for $499.99 with free shipping (normally $599).

13.3" Lenovo IdeaPad U300e (269224U) Core i5-2467M 1.6GHz Dual-core Ultrabook w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD + 32GB SSD for $959 with free shipping (normally $1,199 - use coupon code EMPLOYEEPRICE0216).

11.6" ASUS Zenbook UX21-ESL4 Core i5-2467M 1.6GHz Dual-core Ultrabook w/4GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $849 with free shipping (normally $999).

Lenovo Employee Pricing Coupon: Extra 20% off IdeaPad, IdeaCentre, Essential Laptops & Desktops.

Desktops:

23" Lenovo IdeaCentre B320 (77452MU) Core i7-2600 3.4GHz Quad-core All-in-one 1080p Multi-touch PC w/8GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Blu-ray & GeForce GT 555M for $1,279.20 with free shipping (normally $1,599 - use 20% coupon code).

Dell Vostro 260 Core i5-2400 3.1GHz Quad-core Mini Tower w/4GB RAM, 500GB HDD, Wireless-N, DVD Burner for $449 with free shipping (normally $599)

Computing Hardware & Peripherals:

Dell V313W All-in-One Printer and TurboTax Deluxe 2011 - Federal + E-File for $100 with free shipping (normally $139 - use coupon code ZT7G3BQNPXBXT1).

Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Mouse and Keyboard Combo for $39.99 with free shipping (normally $59 - use coupon code logi_mk550_21512).

24" Dell UltraSharp U2412M 1920 x 1200 LED-backlit IPS panel LCD Monitor for $299 with free shipping (normally $369 - use coupon code LPNPN0Z?03WHLM).

Two (2) Dell ST2420L 24-in 1080p LED-backlit HDMI LCD Monitors for $389.99 with free shipping (normally $519.98).

Gaming:

Uncharted 3 Drakes Deception Collector's Edition (PS3) for $65 with free shipping (normally $89).

Castlevania: Lord of Shadows [Xbox 360] for $12 with free shipping (normally $20).

Rayman Origins (Xbox 360/PS3) for $20 with free shipping (normally $29).

Air Conflicts (Xbox 360) for $12 with free shipping (normally $20).

CTA PlayStation Move Sniper Rifle for $10 with free shipping (normally $24).

Home Entertainment:

60" LG 60PV450 1080p 600Hz Plasma HDTV for $1,049.99 with free shipping (normally $1,200).

55" Hannspree ST558MUR 1080p 120Hz LCD HDTV for $699 (normally $899 - use coupon code GHI55219).

50" LG 50PT350 720p 600Hz Plasma HDTV for $539.99 with free shipping (normally $650).

46" Samsung UN46D6000 1080p 120Hz LED HDTV for $897.99 with free shipping (normally $1,099).

42" LG 42PT350 720p 600Hz Plasma HDTV $439.99 with free shipping (normally $550).

Movies:

The Simpsons: The Fourteenth Season (DVD) for $17 (Normally $27)

The Simpsons: The Complete First Season (DVD) for $13 (Normally $20)

Police Academy 1-4 Collection (2 DVD Discs) for $5 (normally $10).

Phones & Tablets:

LG Xenon GR500 3G Touchscreen Mobile Phone (Unlocked) for $69.99 (normally $99.99).

HTC Vivid 4G LTE dual-core Smartphone [w/new 2-year AT&T contract] for $24.99 with free shipping (normally $99).

Lenovo ThinkPad 10.1-inch Android 3.1 Tablet [Wi-Fi only 16GB $409 | 32GB $449 | 64GB $599].

Personal Portables and Cameras:

Kodak ZX3 PlaySport Black HD Waterproof Pocket Video Camera for $69 (normally $99).

14.1MP Canon PowerShot SX150 IS 3" LCD 12X Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $189 with free shipping (normally $219 - use coupon code LOGICBUY10).

Apps:

Doodler (Android) for $0 (normally $0.99).

AppSketcher (iPad) for $0 (normally $1.99).

Coloring Pages (iPad) for $0 (normally $0.99).

ColorBook (Android) for $0.99 (normally $1.99).

Algebra Problem Solving Skills (iOS) for $0 (normally $3.99).

Alarm Clock - One Touch (iPhone) for $0 (normally $1.99).

Cool Stuff:

Sport Fishing Magazine 1-Year Subscription (9 digital issues) for $0.

Islands Magazine 1-Year Subscription (8 digital issues) for $0.

eHarmony Free Communication (2/17 - 2/20) for $0.

Redbox DVD Rental for $0.