Desktop Deal: RTX 2070, Core i7 Gaming PC Now $1,099

While Nvidia' RTX 2070 card is quickly being displaced by the enhanced RTX 2070 Super, the elder card is still powerful enough to play 2K games at reasonable settings, do some 4K play and provide eye-popping ray-tracing. If you were to buy an RTX 2070 card on its own, you'd pay close to $500.

But on in honor of Black Friday tech deals season, Walmart is selling a CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GXi11388W prebuilt desktop that features the RTX 2070 card for just $1,099, reduced from $1,459. This PC also has an overclockable Core i7-9700K CPU and 16GB of RAM, along with both a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 2TB hard drive for storage.

CyberPowerPC Desktop (Core i7, RTX 2070): was $1,459 now $1,099 @ Walmart

Get ready for some ray-tracing! This prebuilt desktop comes is powered by Nvidia's powerful RTX 2070 GPU, a Core i7-9700KF CPU and 16GB of RAM. It also has both a 512GB SSD and a 2TB HDD.View Deal

The sysetm has plenty of ports, including 6 USB 3.1 connections, 2 USB ports, gigabit Ethernet, and an audio jack. You don't need to plug this in right next to your router, because it also has built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The Gamer Xtreme GXi11388W isn't just powerful; it also has a heavy helping of style. The system sports colorful ARGB lighting and a tempered-glass side panel. The system also comes with an RGB keyboard and mouse combo.