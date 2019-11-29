Black Friday Gaming Deal: LG 27GL650F-B 27" 144Hz G-Sync Monitor For $200

Gamers who don’t mind seeing their pixels can find LG’s G-Sync-compatible, 144Hz Free Sync monitor for an all-time low Black Friday price of only $200. Specs for this IPS display include 1ms motion blur reduction, a height/pivot/tilt adjustable stand, and HDR10 compatible. The catch? As the first sentence implies, it’s only 1080P.

That’s a pretty low resolution for a computer monitor this size, but if you’re looking for 4k at this price, you’re probably already skipping gaming-centric features like G-Sync / Free Sync and high refresh rates to consider using a consumer TV instead.