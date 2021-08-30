All AMD Ryzen Zen 3 X-Series CPUs Are in Stock and on Sale

All of AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs (save for the recently released GPU-equipped Cezanne APUs) are finally in stock over at Newegg (and less reliably so at Amazon and other stores). To mark the occasion, they're also all discounted too. That includes the Ryzen 9 5950X, which has the biggest discount on Newegg at 12% off, bringing it down to $749.

While lower-end Zen 3 chips have been popping back into stores for a while now, higher-end chips like the Ryzen 9 5950X have been less readily available even into the summer.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: was $849, now $749 at Newegg The Ryzen 9 5950X is one of AMD's most powerful current CPUs, but it's been hard to find for months. Now Newegg is selling it at a steep discount. You can also choose among any of its other Zen 3 cousins at this link as well. Many of these deals are at Amazon, too, but stock is less reliable on certain models.

View Deal

The above link will take you to a page where you can buy any of AMD's four Ryzen 5000 CPUs. Gaming performance varies across the chips, with the Ryzen 9 5900X leading the charge with a 182.7 fps average across our test group of 8 games on a system with an RTX 3090 GPU. These games were running at 1080p at their highest settings, and PBO was on. By comparison, the Ryzen 5 5600X hit 176 fps under the same conditions.

But according to our CPU benchmarks hierarchy, even the 5600X offers higher gaming performance than you can get on plenty of competing Intel chips, including the Intel Core i7-11700K.

Essentially, if you're working on or maintaining an AMD build, these are the chips to buy and you don't need me to sell you on them. But now you can actually get any of them you want, and on sale.