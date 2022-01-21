Trending

This Alienware Aurora Desktop With RTX 3060 is Cheaper Than Ever — Real Deals

By published

Get a great gaming desktop for less

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today, kickstart the weekend with a massive $565 saving on Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060, thanks to a secret discount code!

Not only that, but you can get a Corsair keyboard and mouse bundle for almost 50% off, an RTX 3080 gaming laptop for under $2,000 and much more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: was $1,799, now $1,234 at Dell with code TRAVISSAVE10Q4
Use this secret discount code to get this powerful configuration of Alienware’s Ryzen-armed Aurora at its lowest ever price. This comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,999 at Newegg with rebate
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
LG UltraGear 27GN880-B: was $429.99, now $399.99 at Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GN880-B: was $429.99, now $399.99 at Amazon
A modest saving on one of LG's best gaming monitors. This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor from LG sports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync, and a 95% sRGB color gamut — with an impressive ergonomic stand included.

View Deal
WD Black 4TB internal gaming HDD: was $189, now $139 @ Newegg

WD Black 4TB internal gaming HDD: was $189, now $139 @ Newegg
An inexpensive chunk of storage for your build. Get $50 off 4TB with the durabilty WD is known for, running at 7,200 RPM.

View Deal
Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard and mouse bundle: was $149, now $74 at Best Buy

Corsair K60 RGB Pro keyboard and mouse bundle: was $149, now $74 at Best Buy
For nearly half the price, you can pick up this packed peripheral bundle with a K60 RGB Pro keyboard, M55 RGB Pro mouse and a MM300 mouse pad.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Desktops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 600 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401II...
Amazon
£1,049.95
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(8GB)
Our Review
2
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell Consumer UK
£1,099
View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15
Our Review
3
Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3060...
very.co.uk
View Deal
Razer Blade 15 (2020)
Our Review
4
RAZER Blade 15.6" Gaming...
Currys
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
6
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17 Ryzen...
Ebuyer
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(2TB)
Our Review
7
Asus ROG Strix Ryzen 9-5900H...
Laptops Direct
View Deal
Asus Rog Strix Scar 17
(1TB)
Our Review
8
ASUS ROG STRIX SCAR 17 AMD...
Box
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
9
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(1TB)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14in R9...
argos.co.uk
£1,699.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
Deal